Column | Manager, do you want to help others feel better?

Finns are doing worse and worse at their workplaces, and their predecessors are in a decisive position in improving the current situation.

Last for the past year I have participated in a training program aimed at young people interested in management. The goal is to bring together people working in different fields who want to work for a better future.

The focus of the program is group work focused on complex problem solving. My group decided to tackle a question that concerns a very large part of Finns: well-being at work.

Finns have never felt so bad at their workplace before. From the one published by the Institute of Occupational Health in mid-September from the research it turns out that burnout threatens an increasingly large number of working people. Even every fourth employee is at risk of burnout at work. According to the research, especially disorders of thinking, memory and attention, as well as cynical attitudes towards work have become more common.

It is clear that the responsibility for solving poor occupational well-being lies with society as a whole, but in our teamwork we strive to examine the problem from the grassroots level.

Who are the key players in terms of an individual employee’s ability to work? Managers and supervisors. So could we improve the well-being of Finns at work with good management? We decided to try.

We collected information on the subject through current literature, expert interviews and a survey aimed at managers. Based on our research work, we finally created ten commandments, by following which a supervisor can promote occupational health in their organization.

In the instructions We encourage managers, for example, to focus on their management work, give time for changes, set a good example regarding the balance between work and free time, maintain a strong conversational connection with colleagues and also take care of their own health.

“ Even one in four is at risk of burnout at work.

The entire content of the 23-page booklet is impossible to summarize in this column. However, when we were presenting the final result to the other course participants, the idea arose that in one way or another, good fellow human beings are crystallized in each commandment. A bit like the original commandments of the Bible.

Is it good personnel management, in its simplest form, acting as a good neighbor? Can managers help others and themselves to become stronger just by remembering humanity when acting in their work?

It may be that this is mostly a beautiful thought in the big picture, but I want to believe in it and also strive to act accordingly a little more often. Colleagues: this is a promise to you.

The author is the head of HS’s Children’s news and Nyt-sometoediti.