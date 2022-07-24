About Louise Fresco

In almost all organisms, the response to changes, for example to a rise in temperature, appears to be a function of the rate of change. The faster the conditions change, the greater the reaction. Consider the well-known example of the frog, whose tendency to escape from heating water in a pan increases the faster the temperature rises.

Do we humans, like animals, have a sense for the speed of change? So not just for the change itself? Take the moderate winters: people over 50 can say that skating was normal in their youth, but few know how often that was, let alone how the average daily temperature has risen in winter. We only see relatively slow changes if we take a benchmark in the past. Memory is often the enemy of statistics.

This summer, due to a combination of circumstances, we find ourselves in a situation where change suddenly seems to be accelerating. What years of information and doomsday scenarios about the climate have achieved, is now: the realization that change and therefore reaction is inevitable. The convergence of the war in Ukraine, the European boycott of Russia and its effects on energy supplies, coupled with exceptionally high temperatures, has left the minds ripe. Cynically, perhaps the West should be grateful to Putin for what he has indirectly brought about. Not only a greater European unity and strengthening of NATO, but above all that the war in Ukraine has made energy, raw materials and food urgent daily news.

This ‘Putin effect’ does not come out of the blue. Two years of pandemic have demonstrated the fragility of global supply chains and spark a desire for geographic security. Europe must become more self-sufficient – ​​in parts, food and raw materials.

Weather clearly plays a role in the perception of the rate of change, thanks to the fact that more and more tropical temperatures are being measured, and the past eight years have been the hottest years since the measurements started. Images of forest fires and floods underline the feeling of crisis even more .

Behavioral change and regulations are no longer something to be laughed at. Suddenly you hear, just on the street, about showering less, ironing less and traveling exclusively in your own country. Energy companies come up with tips and the government with strict recommendations about temperatures in offices and homes. The temperature is rising, literally and figuratively.

A comparison with the crises of 2008-2009 and subsequent years shows that in our perception things are different now. Drought, fires, skyrocketing food prices, Arab Spring, wars in the Middle East with concerns over energy supplies then led to a global economic crisis. Even then, politicians were concerned about dependence on China and other dubious regimes. But little happened. The water got warm, but not yet hot enough to jump out of the pan.

UN Secretary-General Guterres raised the temperature of the water further last week by speaking of the choice between collective action and collective suicide. The latter is not an issue and the action is already well underway. Humanity is very capable of adaptation, evolution is proof of it. Adjustment comes in fits and starts, sometimes nothing happens for a long time. Just as the frog jumps out of the pan in time, and faster when the water heats up faster, we are already jumping out of the pan, to escape thanks to innovations and creativity.