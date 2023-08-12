Parts of Austria were completely flooded after epic downpours. Rents have risen by 5.5 percent in one year. The healthcare system is cracking at the seams. Economic growth is stagnating. And what are Austrians currently concerned about? Right: a plan to enshrine in the constitution the right to continue paying with cash.

No one threatens that right. Countries that have the euro and have not printed their own money for years, such as Austria, have voluntarily transferred the power to decide on these things to Brussels and the ECB in Frankfurt. The European treaty also contains a provision in which cash is explicitly recognized as a means of payment. The European Commission made a proposal in June asking member states to provide sufficient cash dispensers for citizens who want to use cash, and to oblige crucial companies and institutions such as railways, pharmacies and hospitals to continue to accept cash. An initiative that should be popular in Austria. 47 percent of Austrians prefer to pay cash, while the average in the eurozone is 27 percent. Even young Austrians value cash. Unfortunately, few Austrians have heard of the European proposals and many believe what their own politicians suggest: that Brussels and Frankfurt are out to take their coins and notes.

Now borrow silly season often in Austria for revolts against alleged Brussels meddling. A few summers ago, the country was on its hind legs because, according to Chancellor Kurz, Brussels was the pommes (frites) wanted to abolish. He also fought, also during election time, an enormous fight to save the beloved schnitzel, which Brussels would be targeting this time, from ‘downfall’. The mock battle that is now being staged over cash is therefore part of a tradition of which you will also find several examples in other countries: Brussels-bashing as a means of scoring some political points at home. The British can talk about it.

“People in Austria are entitled to cash,” conservative chancellor Karl Nehammer, whose campaign for the 2024 election is already gaining momentum, recently said. in a press statement know. To secure that right, the country needs an “unambiguous legal framework,” he wrote. “More and more people fear that paying cash in Austria is becoming increasingly difficult.” Nehammer has set up a task force and a “round table”. The Minister of Finance was formally put in charge of the entire operation. Every step, every announcement generates headlines, evening news items and endless chatter rounds on the talk shows. Brussels usually lets the nonsense that passes by on its side. But now it apparently got so hot that even the EU ambassador came forward with a twitter thread full of references to the European treaty.

His own lawyers have undoubtedly told Nehammer that national, constitutional protection for cash would be of little use: even if cash were one day banned from the eurozone, European law would prevail over national law. But Nehammer has other concerns. His party, which was the largest, has been passed in the polls by the far-right FPÖ. And the FPÖ has already called for constitutional protection for cash four times in the past two years. The party has even held a petition on the subject, Fort Cash. If the ailing chancellor succeeds in using this popular theme as a symbolic mace to knock out the imagined enemy in Brussels, he may be able to get back at the FPÖ.

That national politicians can seldom resist this temptation is the tragedy of Europe. “Elections, elections, elections”, wrote a newspaper when Kurz raged during an election campaign in 2019 against Brussels “patronizing” about the preparation of pommes. Replace pommes with the word cash, and the piece is still rock solid.

Newsletter

NRC Europe

Europe editors update you on the most important developments in the EU