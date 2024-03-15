Column | Makeup instructions are now viewed on Tiktok and Instagram, and makeup influencers became super celebrities of our time.

Large some of my teenage years were spent worshiping various artists. First there was Dingo, then U2 and in between many smaller passions.

We feverishly awaited the launches of new records and music videos, knew everything about the band members and hung out in Stockmann's music departments listening to CDs before making a possible purchase decision.

When I now ask my 15-year-old daughter who her favorite artist is, the answer is hesitant. Instead, she knows everything about makeup and makeup. The super-celebrities of his world are Kylie Jenner and Bianca Ingrossoand the women's make-up brands Kylie Cosmetics and Caia are their dream acquisitions.

Instead of music videos, she watches makeup tutorials online, which Tiktok in particular, but also Instagram and YouTube are full of. She can advise exactly where on the face you should apply blush these days or how to do an orthodox facial highlighting contour.

Cosmetics influencers have become the pop stars of our time. The best proof would be the singer Rihannawho hasn't released a new album in years, but has moved into the cosmetics industry with her Fenty Beauty brand.

This is no small business. Forbes magazine estimates the value of the brand at over 2.5 billion euros, which has made Rihanna, who owns half of the company, one of the richest female musicians in the world.

It's no wonder that many other musicians, such as Ariana Grande, Harry Styles and Pharrell Williamshave launched their own cosmetics brands.

Make up social media influencers also make money. They test, guide and inspire young people in particular, but also women who are older than us, who are also big consumers of cosmetics.

Also The KardashiansKylie Jenner, known from the television series, is one of the world's biggest makeup influencers with her 400 million Instagram followers. Estimates of the prices of individual social media posts vary on both sides of a million euros.

With her 1.3 million followers, Swedish Bianca Ingrosso is one of the leaders in her own market area and, according to Dagens Industri, can bill about 20,000 euros per post for commercial collaborations.

The cosmetics business is predicted to continue growing, even though the competition is getting tougher all the time. During the pandemic, sales slumped, but have recovered quickly despite inflation.

According to consulting firm McKinsey, sales in the beauty industry are expected to rise to 530 billion euros a year by 2027, when fragrances, makeup, and hair and skin care products are included. In 2022, sales were 393 billion.

McKinsey in particular believes in the success of premium brands. In tough economic times, make-up is a luxury with a small investment. You might not be able to afford a vacation trip, but a new highlighter will cheer you up.

Interest make-up has traditionally been seen as a superficial gimmick, just like pop music. Both still have a deeper meaning. Like pop music, make-up is at its best self-expression and life-affirming play.

When my mother was recovering from a long bout of depression, she gave a piece of advice that I will always remember. During depression, he couldn't take care of his appearance. When the zest for life started to return, red lipstick was one sign of it.

“Never apologize for wanting to take care of yourself,” Mom said.

In recent years, a young American politician Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez has profiled not only as an advocate of general healthcare and renewable energy, but also of red lipstick.

“I wear red lipstick when I want more confidence,” she told Vogue a few years ago.

In the future, make-up may no longer be just for women. Harry Styles has shown the way, and today more and more men are also interested in make-up.

In December, Swedish Obayaty launched a line of cosmetics aimed at men, which includes, among other things, a pink eyeliner and a blue nail polish. The investors include a music producer known for his pop hits Max Martin.

The author is a Stockholm-based journalist who follows culture, fashion and society.