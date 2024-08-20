Column | Love is blind if you are desperate and drunk enough

Column|The Netflix series has already tested for ten seasons in different parts of the world whether love is blind, and the end result seems clear.

Man and a woman meet. It turns out that they have something in common: both of their grandparents were named Mary and Bill.

This must be fate! A couple gets engaged without seeing each other.

Netflix reality drama by Love is Blind the latest season is set in Britain for the first time. Like the Finnish name of the program Is love blind? promise, the series will find out if you can fall in love with someone just based on conversations.

Participants date each other by talking through the wall. If a connection is found, the couple gets engaged and meets each other face to face for the first time. After that, they get to know each other for a few weeks in “real life” before walking down the aisle.

Love is Blind has been a huge success for Netflix. When the first season came out in 2020, Netflix said it was watched in 30 million homes. Since then, the concept has been exported from the United States to, for example, Japan, Mexico and Sweden.

I am watched by Love is Blind all seasons. There are some cultural differences in the versions of different countries: in the US, religion is often discussed, in Britain, football teams.

However, each season has two common denominators, the first of which is a desperate longing for love.

The participants date for about ten days without seeing each other. Not all conversations are shown to the viewer, but the pace of falling in love seems fast from the couch.

Over the ten seasons of the show, I’ve watched couples get engaged because they both go to the gym or treat Christmas as a stressful holiday.

“I’m just a boy who wants to be loved,” says the participant of the Britannia version Sam to his chosen one For Nicole.

Sam ends up proposing to Nicole because her number one choice is another man. It makes Sam realize that Nicole is The One.

“I want to leave here with my husband,” she says again Catherinewho finds love in a sympathetic undertaker About Freddie. The couple’s conversations are just as intense, but the connection is apparently “tremendous”.

A lot of the series’ problem boils down to these pairs. Love and especially marriage are so badly thirsted for that even the lowest common denominator will do.

Participants are thirsty in another way too. Everyone is often holding one of the show’s hallmarks, a golden wine glass.

It is impossible to judge the level of drunkenness of the daters, but several previous participants have said that the wine does flow during the shooting days.

In 2022, a participant sued Netflix and the show’s production company, alleging that participants were starved and forced to drink alcohol. In 2023 Insider wrote based on an interview with several participants, that the filming conditions of the series are “hellish”.

Ten after the season, I’m ready to answer the question posed by the program.

Love is not blind.

American entertainment website Vulture’s calculation according to a total of 178 participants, there have been 11 marriages, of which at least two have since ended in divorce.

Despair and drunkenness do not seem to be a recipe for success in a working relationship.