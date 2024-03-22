We are used to many social divides, but there is a new one: that between progressive girls and conservative boys. The 'gender gap' is one hot topic since the Financial Times wrote about it at the end of January. The gist: girls have become increasingly liberal in recent years, but boys have not. Across the world, from the US to South Korea, male Gen Zers hold more conservative views than the generation before them.

Almost two months later, the nuances are coming into play. There is still too little research to determine that this gap really exists, he said Vox last week. The Atlantic wrote at the same time that the gender gap has been stable for years – although the data showing this is from before 2018, and according to the FT a lot has changed in recent years.

It remains to be seen how large and sustainable the gender gap is, but it seems likely to me that there is a growing difference between boys and girls. That was also the experience of Marie-Lotte Hagen and Nydia van Voorthuizen, recently in their feminist podcast Damn Honey talked about their tour of high schools throughout the country. In their guest lectures on self-determination they spoke to about five hundred students of all levels. They noticed that many boys had anti-feminist views, inspired by influencers like self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate. According to Tate, who has been accused of rape by several women, the females should simply stay home to take care of their (tough, macho) husbands.

You don't have to be Einstein to figure out where anti-feminism comes from. We have been in a new feminist wave for about ten years, with #MeToo as an additional catalyst. Women demand more space and men, especially those of the dominant variety, are in the dock: they are accused of 'toxic masculinity'. “At a time when women are emancipating themselves and you as a man feel that your identity is being threatened, then an Andrew Tate is of course very attractive,” says Marie-Lotte Hagen.

My first thought about the podcast and that FT-piece: That gap doesn't remain when boys start looking for a partner, does it? If it turns out that most girls don't want to spend all day washing and cooking, conservative boys will have to adapt. In that sense, girls have the power. And apart from the question of power: who is in love, doesn't give his partner the opportunity to develop?

That thought became even stronger when I… blog post read from Alice Evans, on whose research it FTarticle was partly based. “Romantic love is an underrated driver of gender equality,” she recently wrote. In many patriarchal societies, men's loyalty lies with other men, not with their wives. Romantic love is something revolutionary in that sense: it creates shared interests for men and women. See, I thought: love and extreme inequality don't go together, those Tate followers will find out for themselves.

An assumption here is that young people actually enter into relationships in the real world. This also applies to Evans' other statement: that friendships between boys and girls are a good antidote to the gender gap.

But that physical interaction is becoming less and less common. Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt wrote a concerned article last week The Atlantic about how the smartphone and social media have “engulfed” Gen Z. Young people today spend five hours a day on social media, and a few more hours otherwise on screens. The time for off-line meetings has been almost halved, from two hours to more than an hour per day.

Now I don't like to call smartphones and social media disastrous for our social lives. They also make it easier to make contact, keep groups of friends together, and help young people find like-minded people. But it remains important that people see each other in real life. That they discuss the things they 'learn' from someone like Andrew Tate with friends from outside their social media bubble.

That doesn't happen enough now. “Girls are in a completely different algorithm than boys,” said Marie-Lotte Hagen Damn Honey. While they learn about body positivitythose guys are listening to Andrew Tate.

Where does this lead? The honest answer: no one knows. Gen Z is being subjected to an “uncontrolled global social experiment,” according to 24-year-old British essayist Freya India in Haidt's article: “We didn't just grow up with algorithms. They raised us.” And when the results are officially known, an entire generation has already been formed.

Floor Rusman ([email protected]) is editor of NRC