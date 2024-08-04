Column | Looking at bare behinds reveals humanity’s greatest achievement – And the curse

Column|Culture reporter Jussi Lehmusvesi was enchanted by the ingenuity of the contestants thrown onto the desert island.

I crashed While I browsed Max’s Olympic offerings for myself for a new reality TV series. This is what Discovery did last year Naked and Afraid: Castaways.

The idea of ​​the program is simple: the contestants are thrown in groups of three onto an island in the middle of a tropical jungle. They have to survive in unbearable conditions without any equipment. Instead, there are plenty of spiders, crocodiles, snakes and biting insects.

After three weeks, we’ll see how many of the nine contestants have survived.

Based on the first episode, the series lives up to its name: All nine contestants were anxious and scared.

I got hooked to the series quickly, which might be because it’s nice to watch someone eat a raw snake in the pouring rain from a soft couch.

After a couple of episodes, however, the joy of injury changed to a feeling of admiration for the ingenuity of the competitors. The program included rangers, soldiers, border guards, sportsmen and hunters, and their knowledge of the jungle was amazing. One group lit a campfire using a piece of glass they found, a drop of water and the sun. The other one created a spark using steel wool found on the beach and an old radiator.

It also turned out that you can get rid of insects by spreading ashes on the ground or burning termite nests. Apparently, the smell of termites repels unpleasant intruders.

The ego-crushing brats as well as the young women who promise mutual solidarity seem to be equally capable eräjorms. All the contestants had also been on previous seasons of the series, which no doubt evened the odds in the battle against the middle-fingered jungler.

Rachel Strohl knows what a treasure a radiator can be.

Series as it progresses, the ingenuity of the competitors (and my own admiration) is fueled more and more by the polluted sea. The tide brings a new cargo of junk to the shore of the island every day, and the competitors get to use the inventions made by previous generations over the centuries.

Pieces of string, mirrors, pens, tin cans and plastic bottles come into use, from which hunting traps, tools and bladed weapons are created.

In the end, the saga of insights covers the entire history of inventions, from the invention of fire to the development of housing. To put it solemnly, watching the series is witnessing the birth of a miniature civilization.

“ Man has risen from a miserable scavenger to the crown of creation in a short time.

Somewhere in the middle of the production season, you also start to understand why people are so sadly attached to the idea of ​​continuous economic growth. Human scraps walking around naked, dirty and scratched are a pitiful sight, and the lack of clean drinking water, for example, causes them constant problems. Several tearful contestants have to be sent home due to severe bacterial infection and diarrhea caused by parasites.

Man has risen from a miserable scavenger to the so-called crown of creation in a short time. In today’s abundance made possible by the development of agriculture, medicine and industrial production, the idea of ​​going back is almost impossible.

Production period towards the end, the enthusiasm for the series begins to wane. After securing the basic needs, the contestants’ creativity starts to run out, and they mostly lie on the sand starving each other.

My own attitude towards the authenticity of the series also took a hit. I find a whole collection of different variations of the Naked and Afraid format on Max’s site, and the magic of the survival adventure disappears.

Inevitably, it comes to mind that at least some of the scenes in the series are scripted.

How did that wingless pelican happen to be there so conveniently?

At the latest when you get to the last part, staring at bare behinds starts to get boring.

They would invent pants for themselves next.

Correction 4.8. 9:51 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously stated earlier in the story, the name of the program is Naked and Afraid, not Naked and Scared.