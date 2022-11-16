Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Column | “Look, that boy is still the best at the back alone” – We could have a bomb in our hands if we don’t know how to help marginalized young people

November 16, 2022
We continued our journey in silence and thought about Petri Gerdt, writes Riku Rantala in his column.

We were had just gone to buy flowers for Dia’s little sister’s grave, when Dia noticed the boy in the school yard.

“Look,” he said as we passed the school for the second time.

“That boy is still over there all by himself.”

The sight was truly breathtaking: on the left, the school yard opened up full of playing and pampering children. There was a barrack in the middle and on the right, behind the barrack, we saw a small forest.

There the boy was standing in the same place as ten minutes earlier, still sleepy.

We continued our journey to the Turku Islamic cemetery in silence. We couldn’t help but think of Petri Gerdt.

We ignited candles for Zeinab’s grave.

Exactly 20 years earlier, he had died in an explosion in the Myyrmann shopping center. He was only 7 years old. Dia was 15 years old at the time and saw her sister alive for the last time when she was taken to the ambulance.

No one will ever know why 19-year-old Petri Gerdtalmost a child himself, had built the bomb and brought it into the middle of the Friday rush hour – or whenever it was supposed to explode.

But in any case, seven people were killed. Zeinab and Petri were also among them. A total of 164 were wounded.

At least hundreds of Finns – including Dia – still carry the consequences of the explosion with them every single day.

However, it is known that Petri Gerdt was a lonely, left-out boy who had no friends.

Even the vast majority of marginalized young people are missing from the statistics.

On the way back In Helsinki, Dia and I talked about loneliness.

We thought about how important it would be to try to turn our eyes to those who remain outside of our communities – before they perhaps decide to be seen by any means.

A few days later I read Helsingin Sanomat The I claim thing, in which special pedagogy docent Lotta Uusitalo from the University of Helsinki was interviewed. Uusitalo’s ideas should now be carefully read in all ministries and schools in Finland.

According to Uusitalo, we have more than 60,000 marginalized young people, but the statistics even miss the vast majority of the extreme marginalized, i.e. those young people who have almost completely withdrawn from social relationships.

Of course, exclusion does not automatically lead to a tragedy like Myyrmann, but if we are unable to help these young people, we have an even more destructive bomb in our hands.

The author is a journalist and author who interviewed the victims of the Myyrmann explosion and their relatives for the audio documentary he made together with Riku Siivonen.

