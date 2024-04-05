Clarity, it through NRCEssay written by colleague Tom-Jan Meeus for the Month of Philosophy, has a clear message. Over the past twenty years, politicians have started to communicate more simply and unambiguously, promising clarity that they cannot deliver. Take Wilders, the personification of this phenomenon: with 'close borders' and 'Dutch first' he pretends to be able to solve complex problems in an instant.

I think what Meeus describes is part of a broader phenomenon. There is little tolerance for complexity, not only in politics, but also outside it. This is also because the world has actually become less clear in recent decades. Due to economies of scale and globalization, it is often unclear who is responsible for, to name a few, rising prices and disappearing facilities. And if you contact the authorities, you often end up in a menu that is more confusing than Hoog Catharijne.

It causes citizens to lose control, both on the world and on their own possibilities. The Scientific Council for Government Policy warned last December that a loss of control could lead to enemy thinking and a tendency towards authoritarian leaders.

And indeed: as the world became more unclear, figures emerged who claimed to be able to provide that clarity. Politicians, but also opinion makers, lifestyle gurus and other influencers. This has created all kinds of clarity, from identity politics to conspiracy theories, that leave no room for doubt. The white man did it. The immigrant did it. The reptiles that drink children's blood have done it.

And as it goes: clarity increases the need for even more clarity. As you become accustomed to black-and-white thinking, ambiguity and uncertainty become increasingly difficult to tolerate. I thought about this when I took a look at Museumplein on Sunday, where more than a thousand people dressed in white held a 'flash mob for peace'. The meeting was not supposed to be political, but afterwards some unfurled their Russian flags again. Not surprising, because who benefits if the demonstrators' wish – no more weapons to Ukraine – comes true?

A few weeks earlier I had written a column calling for a better debate on support for Ukraine. When I read Meeus' essay I thought: my column was also about clarity. The European government leaders suggest clarity about Ukraine that they barely explain and which they do not support in their actions. The war is existential for Europe, says Macron. With the war in Ukraine, our freedom is at stake, says Ollongren. But why? And if so, why don't we actually help Ukraine win? Clarity is suggested, but in practice it shows doubt and division.

“If politics continually claims to be able to provide clarity, then the resistance to politics will also become increasingly clear,” Meeus said in response to his essay in Outside court. This was on display on Museumplein on Sunday. I saw slogans like 'Make love not war' and 'No weapons for peace', and a banner with figures embracing each other, accompanied by the words 'All the arms we need'.

It sounds well-intentioned, who could be against peace? But therein lies the crux. If indeed no one was against peace, then there would be peace in Ukraine now. There was peace in Ukraine until Putin invaded the country. Now telling Ukrainians that they must choose peace is like going to a country where there is famine and saying to the people: “Prosperity. Have you ever thought about that?”

I understand the frustration of the peace demonstrators, but their clarity is disconnected from reality. Sometimes there is simply less clarity than we would like. The question for politicians is: how should you communicate about this? I also understand that Ollongren does not say: “Our freedom is not necessarily at stake, but it probably is, or at least partly.” You're not very convincing with a slogan like that.

How do you respond to the call for clarity without violating reality? To achieve this, I think we have to distinguish between different forms of clarity: unambiguity and clarity. Uniformity is the form of clarity that Tom-Jan Meeus opposes in his essay. But that is different from clarity. It is best to speak in clear language about ambiguity or uncertainty. I think you can explain very well why, despite everything we don't know for sure, it is important to send weapons to Ukraine. You have to take people seriously: both in their desire for clarity and in their tolerance for uncertainty.

Floor Rusman ([email protected]) is editor of NRC