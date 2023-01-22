Column | Litmanen and I got a prolonged corona, but has anyone survived the pandemic easily in the end?

Sun it’s shining, the days are getting longer. How beautiful. So are you feeling cheerful, is the fatigue gone? No way. It just makes me tired, and it’s not because of the dark season. There is something else behind it.

I claim that what is going on is the aftermath of the corona, a collective experience that affects the entire nation.

The vast majority of Finns have already contracted the corona disease. Many mildly and with few symptoms. After a little flu, it has been perhaps too easy. The tail of the disease has been overlooked. No wonder.

To the beginning it was feared that covid-19 is a virus that will kill you or end up in the intensive care unit. It was terrifying. But many people have no fever and the disease is over in a couple of days.

Still, it is possible to get long covid, long-lasting corona disease, or as expressed by the international abbreviation PASCa (post-acute sequelae of COVID-19). Then the symptoms continue or even start only after a couple of months: brain fog, pains, fatigue that doesn’t go away with sleep.

Perhaps one percent of those who have the corona disease suffer from these, he says Helena Lira. He manages Husi’s long covid outpatient clinic. The number of diagnosed cases does not tell everything, because some corona patients have been given the diagnosis of long covid too early. In some cases, long covid has gone unrecognized.

It’s not always easy to connect symptoms to corona months later. I, too, thought I was just a limp, tired, and angry vagrant who, as he gets older, has little space in the yard.

I only understood the connection when the doctor started talking Jari from Litmas.

Litmanen, the legendary soccer player, has given a face to long covid. What luck. His example is impressive.

Litmanen fell ill in the first wave. In 2020, he said that the corona virus lasted four weeks and the recovery lasted a couple of weeks. The news has been updated since then. At the end of 2022 Litmanen saidthat he is still not well – after more than two years of having the disease.

If Jari’s recovery has taken this long, how long can it take me? What about those with milder symptoms?

“ No one complains to the doctor that there is a lack of care in everyday routines, care debt in household matters.

Living with PASCA, I get sympathy from people who say they got away with it. And yet, after a while, they tell you how tiring it is. I see it all around me.

We drag ourselves to work with our eyelids drooping. When we get home, we fall straight into bed with our clothes on. The child can heat up the soup in the microwave. The laundry stays in the machine for days.

No one complains to the doctor that there is a lack of care in everyday routines, care debt in household matters. We blame the weather, the war and the price of electricity for stress. We blame the spouse and the boss when there is no enthusiasm. More and more people want to retire as soon as that age arrives.

Between the shelves of the store and the screens of the office, there are people who can’t remember what they came to get. My hairdresser says that everyone is tired, clients are now looking for a boost.

I dared to say to a good friend that he looks like a zombie after that ‘easy gone’ corona.

Fatigue also produces shame and guilt: why can’t I do anything?

It is a phenomenon known to the whole world.

Corona pandemic has increased fatigue in different parts of the world. It has been studied in the ICOSS project (International Covid Sleep Study), which includes 14 countries, from four continents. The project is led by a legendary sleep researcher Markku Partinen at the University of Helsinki.

All colds make you tired and it takes time to recover, explains Partinen. Is the coronavirus worse than others? Now the nature of the pandemic makes the fatigue worse: Uncertainty, quarantine, remote work… They disturb sleep. Exercise may also decrease. All of this predisposes to long-term symptoms caused by the virus. But they also increase fatigue in themselves. So the pandemic makes even those who haven’t caught the virus tired!

Difficult cases that required hospital treatment suffered the most from fatigue. But in addition, young, working-age adults stand out. “Especially smart, athletic women,” says Partinen.

Maybe those who are in peak mood notice the change more easily and suffer more from it. Just like Litmanen.

Partinen’s research group is now writing a report comparing the forms fatigue takes in different countries. Finland stands out from the crowd. We have more anxiety than, say, Sweden and Norway.

Resiliences of nations differ.

“For example, Italians have not suffered as much from prolonged symptoms, even though the start of the corona pandemic there was very dramatic,” he says.

There, in the middle of the palaces, the chaos caused by the economic crisis will probably go without anxiety.

There is no information yet on how the war in Ukraine has affected post-corona fatigue.

PASC I feel strongly that the aftermath of the corona is a taboo subject and arouses aggression. Someone always says it doesn’t exist. We offer old explanations for fatigue, such as the weather. As if at sixty I didn’t already know what darkness is.

Perhaps there is a fear that a mystery diagnosis will be found that gives people the right to be lazy.

However, research is progressing. According to Partinen, there is already a drug in the trial that can eliminate certain long covid symptoms.

Milder symptoms go away with time. Their impact on everyday life can be reduced if you know the reason.

Few of us are at full strength now. There’s no way I could argue about who is the most tired and why.

Me and Jari, we are both tired.