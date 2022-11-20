A long time ago I once worked for a chef of a star restaurant. It was also absolutely horrible, but no one ever dared to say anything about it because then you could leave. That wasn’t even the worst part, you didn’t get in to other star stores anymore either. That is often the problem, they keep each other’s hand above the head and you participate or you are out. After a year I decided to step out of that scary world, but for some people that is their dream.
I do hope Louis puts in the best players and not the nicest ,
The fact that the comparison with Putin is made indicates mood swings. Can’t you just stay neutral? With everything and everywhere we are nevertheless influenced as far as that war is concerned, that we take a stand against that so-called Russian aggressor. I’m getting sick of it.
Mathijs Brunnekreef
4 hours ago
It was a very successful program, and everyone wanted to continue to be part of it, only now are the stories coming, if we had talked about it much earlier, when the calf has drowned, the well is filled in.
CJH PIETERSE
5 hours ago
@RvSinderen: “If you are like me and you don’t pick up any bullshit, then there is a clean job ready and take it up for the more timid among us”: Oh, you can do that, but the one who does it for a colleague takes his turn in most cases, and by that I don’t just mean that he/she is also called names, but that the (department) head will do everything possible to get him/her out as quickly as possible …. Unless you are really indispensable: are you, do you think?
Peter Van Baaren
4 hours ago