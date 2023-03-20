Column | Let’s visit each other’s place again and raise the low-threshold hanging out to glory

Let’s forget about guest spare buns and cleaning for guests. Let’s rebrand village life.

My acquaintance recently explained his idea to me. He was going to choose 50 of his friends and go to each of them in a surprise village.

I listened and didn’t have time to react before he added:

“For most people, such a visit would probably be annoying and would come at the wrong time. And a certain room would also be awful right then.”

That’s exactly how it would happen, I thought.

Numbers in the light, the Finnish village culture was in good shape for a long time. When Statistics Finland collected data for its time use survey in 2009–2010, it was found that women spent 19 minutes and men 16 minutes a day visiting the village – the figures had remained approximately the same until the end of the 1990s.

But by the years 2020–2021, visiting the village had almost halved: both women and men only visited the village for nine minutes a day. The coronavirus pandemic is probably to blame for this, but it remains to be seen whether the number of villagers will ever rise to their former level.

I hope so, because visiting the village would be one of the ways to relieve one of the saddest byproducts of the pandemic, loneliness.

Because I have a proposal: let’s rebrand the village.

I myself crave visiting and I have accepted the fact that, according to my friend’s plan, I cannot sneak behind anyone’s door without warning. The only one I know who maintains the tradition of surprise visits is my husband’s 95-year-old grandmother who lives in the country, in whose house she treats more people from the village with coffee in a week than in my own apartment in a year.

Instead, I aim to have one village trip on my calendar every week, which I call low-threshold hanging out.

Low-threshold hanging out is going to someone else’s house or inviting people over, but in such a way that they become part of the general mood of the home – it’s putting your own being in the rest of others.

It doesn’t involve a cup of coffee or a spare bun, but lounging on the sofa, watching TV and sometimes just being quiet together.

The golden age of low-threshold hanging out is youth, after which it is often forgotten under the rush years or lack of courage. But it should not be forgotten.

No one should miss meeting others because there are dust balls on the floor.

The author is the producer of HS’s lifestyle editorial.