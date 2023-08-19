Column | Let’s still let the authors themselves tell how their books came about

The honorable book series was born from the author’s lectures, and I don’t think they are of interest to the public anymore, culture journalist Suvi Ahola writes.

Already to the sixth part I can with the timely book series How my books were born was a festive start.

In 1968, the Studia generalia lecture series of the University of Helsinki filled Porthania’s huge first hall with listeners, when Eeva Joenpelto, Väinö Linna, Eeva-Liisa Manner and fifteen other authors presented.

Next year Ritva Haavikko (then Rainio) compiled the speeches into an anthology, and similar ones appeared every ten years from then on. They are interesting reviews of both the writers’ work and the cultural atmosphere of the time.

However, the sixth part of this spring was an exception.

Its editor-writer Ville Hänninen compiled from the interviews he conducted. So the technique is different and the language is not exactly what each writer would use if they were speaking in front of an audience.

Reason concept the change is simple: Hänninen proposed it, and the publisher WSOY accepted.

The fact that no one wanted to organize a lecture series was also a factor in the background. In Turku and Helsinki in 2011–2012, the number of audiences had remained smaller than expected, although there were Claes Andersson, Laila Hirvisaari, Sinikka Nopolan and Hannu Raittilan like favorite authors of the early 2000s.

I suspect the marketing and communications were lame. Otherwise, I can’t understand why people wouldn’t have been made to listen to writers in 2011, when it has been successful both before and since.

Just think of Helsinki Lite or last weekend’s Naantali book festival, where you actually pay to hear writers speak. Not to mention the book fair!

Ville Hännenen the work complements the overall historical picture of how writers have lived and worked in Finland at different times.

However, I hope that in ten years we will go back to the old concept and take care of advance marketing properly. Porthania number one, we’re coming!

