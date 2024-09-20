Column | Let’s make an outdoor revolution

Column|By moving in nature, you will notice how nature suffers from the warming of the earth. When enough people get excited about the observation, politicians get a boost in combating the climate crisis.

I was digging out long kilts from the chest, when the weather surprised me.

Heat flooded the skin from the tent’s doorway. The full sun was shining in the sky of Inari.

It was the eighth of September, the first morning of the carnival. It was eight o’clock, but the heat radiation was already felt.

I looked at my two hiking buddies in disbelief. In the autumn forest, the day usually starts with a beanie on.

Like this this is today. In Finland, it was recently violated the hottest day records for both summer and Septemberand the past year has been a record warm one in the world’s measurement history as well.

An unprecedented eight hot days were measured at Kevo in Utsjoki in August. Usually, one of them accumulates on average.

The culprit is known. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the impact of climate change on summer heat in both southern and northern Finland was “significant”.

Still would just like to enjoy the seemingly endless summer.

The warmth felt oddly deserved. Even some compensation for the fact that soon we will be plowing the dirt again and lunch will cost fifteen euros.

We can afford to think like this in the north. Here, at least for the time being, the climate crisis does not turn into a disaster like, for example, in Poland, where Storm Boris killed people and destroyed thousands of homes.

When the floods started in Eastern Europe, I applied sunscreen to my face in the wilderness of Vätsäri.

Fortunately, the excursion equipment did not include a mirror. An inhabitant of a Nordic city with a glutton for cream would have looked at it embarrassingly.

But what can a basic hiker do?

We have a government that, for example, has reduced the taxation of fossil fuels. It shouldn’t be real either, but it is.

If the most powerful decision-makers take such a line, can the citizen be blamed if he wants to keep his steak and run away to the Canary Islands.

“ The sight reminded me of images of drought in Africa.

Tricky questions kept coming to mind during the week of hiking, when we trotted across a new stream or riverbed in twenty-degree weather without getting our shoes wet. Instead of the normal water line, the edges of the lakes were bordered by a band of white stones.

The mud cover of many swamps had cracked like a puzzle. The sight reminded me of news pictures of drought in Africa.

From the top of one of the dangers, we watched a solid column of smoke from the direction of Lake Sevettijärvi. Forest fire was not the only one of the week.

On the way back In Rovaniemi, I sat in a restaurant waiting for the night train. A sociology professor joined the group Jarno Valkonen from the University of Lapland.

I asked Valko to tell me how the long hot summer affects the way of life in Lapland. The professor listed many kinds of problems. The fish lies in the deep and does not get hooked. The netting place disappears when the lake level drops. The blueberries are drying. The traditional water route breaks when there is not enough water under the boat. The shortened winter thins the familiar ice, and you no longer dare to go on snowmobiles. The danger of forest fire prevents a campfire during bird hunting.

These are not major disasters, but even small things can make a difference.

Valkonen described how frequent extreme weather events have awakened the people of Lapland to the fact that it is no longer a normal cycle of nature. The climate has really changed.

Follow along a utopian proposition.

You have to shift your gaze from your smartphone to the bush and step onto the ground. The more you focus on nature, the more you see its flourishing and suffering.

Let’s dig out of ourselves the creature that thrives in the yard and in the forest, which many of us are, even in the light of Finnish history. You can make a discovery, for example, on the pier of a cottage or on a mushroom excursion.

With good luck, we would then become a social force that would give politicians momentum.

This is how the revolution of outdoor people would be born.

The author is HS’s culture editor.