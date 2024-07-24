Column | Let’s consider equality as a normal issue of well-being at work

Column|Equality and diversity in the workplace became part of the identity war in the United States. The rhetoric threatens to spread to Finland.

A technology giant Microsoft laid off its DEI team focused on developing diversity, equality and inclusion.

When the presidential candidate of the United States Donald Trump was shot at his campaign rally, the event prompted the right wing to blame women in the Secret Service as well as DEI policies.

Kamala Harris becoming a candidate, on the other hand, is being labeled as “DEI recruitment”.

In the US from DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) has become almost a woke-like percussion weapon and the theme of a polarized identity war. Companies are pulling back because DEI has become a political risk after being attacked by conservatives.

According to the Pew Research Center 78 percent of Democratic-leaning workers say DEI measures in the workplace are a good thing. By contrast, only 30 percent of Republicans feel the same way — and 30 percent of Republicans think DEI is a bad thing.

A strong black wave demanding equality and diversity rose in the United States of George Floyd after the murder. DEI employees were also hired in companies. More than a year now I drive US media have written DEI being in a headwind.

Since political rhetoric spreads quickly to us on the internet, I have been wondering when the DEI opposition would land in Finland.

It has been seen this summer characters in public debate.

On social media it’s been clear for years that especially young men who take their cues from the US right-wing have already taken the theme as their own. On internet picture boards and forums, they dare to say what they think, but in on-the-job training, those thoughts cannot be said out loud.

Equality and equality should not be a radical green-leftist policy. It is about the basic values ​​of Western democracy.

Opponents see that companies should focus on their business, not on “activism” or pushing an agenda.

“ Not joining the DEI war.

In reality, at the core of DEI work is such an ordinary thing as well-being at work and equal opportunities to get to work and be included there. Companies also want to understand the needs of different customer groups and attract the best talent regardless of their background.

There is plenty of international research on the benefits of a diverse work community and mental safety.

in Finland DEI trainers estimate that the work has only just begun in companies. Now the politicization of the theme can at worst threaten what has been started.

It may be that some mistakes have been made in promoting a good cause. English academic terms can be alienating. Paradoxically, talk about taking minorities into account can cause the majority population to worry about their own position.

In reality, diversity is not a zero-sum game. The promotion of equality is not beyond anyone’s reach. Its starting point is listening to different people’s experiences and understanding other people’s views.

Not joining the American DEI war. Let’s consider it a normal work well-being matter.

The author is a reporter for HS Vision.