After weeks of rain we decided to spend the last part of the holiday all inclusive in a resort in Belek, Turkish coast. We had a good time, but immediately after returning home it was as if we had never been there, I think that is secretly the intention of the murderous monotony of eating, lying and swimming pool.

When I close my eyes I walk again through that endless corridor of fake marble. Past the reception, the golden vases with glass flowers, the hotel staff who stood next to a table with filled champagne glasses with plates full of chocolate-dipped strawberries ready to show you your prosperity. We had warned the daughters (8, 6, 2) to think about other people as well, so not to eat a whole plate, but other guests – they mainly came from Russia, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and England, a geopolitical challenge – set a bad example.

We watched a bunch – he could have been from the Wagner Group, so did she in a way – eat them all in front of them. All of them, in front of them, I don’t even dare.

Fortunately, there was plenty of food, there was so much choice that you automatically started eating less of it.

The booking included unlimited entrance to ‘The Land of Legends’, an amusement park that was described to us in an Arnhem travel agency as ‘the Turkish Efteling’. We were taken there in a blinded van, with a Saudi family, the man was the leader, not only of his own group, but he was way above us. If looks could kill, we would have missed the unique experience of sailing through the life of ‘Masha and the bear’ in a boat at a temperature of around fifty degrees.

‘Masha and the bear’ turned out to be ‘the legends’ of the ‘Land of Legends’, not necessarily my favorite duo from the children’s section of Netflix.

And so, at a wind chill of fifty degrees, we sailed through a cardboard snow landscape where we saw Masha hanging out the washing and saw a sledge hurtling down a slope, that bear was only a little there. Because my daughters wanted three times in a row, there was no queue anyway so it was allowed, we were addressed in Russian afterwards, which of course we did not understand.

“Me Russia!” said a man to Lucie van Roosmalen and he hit a tattoo above his heart.

“It says he is from Russia,” I clarified. One of the smallest in our group asked me in a whisper if he would like some chocolate covered strawberries.

That war in the East is not yet won.

