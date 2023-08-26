Perhaps I was influenced by Kamagurka’s statement that there are limits to seriousness, but I had to laugh a lot at Pieter Omtzigt’s comeback. The timing alone: ​​ten o’clock on Sunday evening, just after the morning papers’ closing time. At about the same time, Luc Zeebroek, aka Kamagurka, added Summer guests that humor should not be the preserve of recognized pranksters only. There are things to laugh about everywhere in life.

And indeed, there are many funny things about the fuss around Pieter Omtzigt. The discrepancy, for example, between Omtzigt’s enormous popularity and his fear of winning the election. After weeks of media speculation about cashing in 46 polled seats, he tries to temper expectations like a Greek firefighter battling an uncontrollable conflagration. The darling who doesn’t want to win: it’s reminiscent of high school movies in which the petulant nerd goes against his will prom queen is appointed.

I found it even funnier the fact that Omtzigt manages to mobilize the angry, distrustful, ‘dropped out’ citizen with, or should I say despite, an unlikely theme as spearhead: constitutional and democratic renewal. In the ‘basic document’ for the new party and in the film that was launched at the same time, he makes a number of proposals, including a new electoral system with regional lists and review of laws by a constitutional court.

The popularity of these kinds of system reforms is evident from the fact that the minister responsible for them, Hanke Bruins Slot (Interior Affairs, CDA), is almost never in the news. Her predecessor Kajsa Ollongren attracted particular attention when, as a scout, she held her notes unhappily.

Meanwhile, these ministers dutifully worked on the recommendations of the ‘State Committee on the Parliamentary System’. In 2018, that committee, led by Johan Remkes, presented options for increasing the representation and confidence of citizens in politics. Think of: a corrective binding referendum, a new electoral system with more weight for preferential votes, review against the Constitution by a constitutional court. Some recommendations were ignored, others shot down (the referendum), but Bruins Slot has advanced plans for constitutional review and a new electoral system.

They want to adjust the electoral system so that voters are on a list or one person can vote. The bill, which will soon be submitted to the Council of State, deviates from Omtzigt’s proposal, but according to Bruins Slot it can lead to better regional representation. A constitutional amendment is ready for the other plan, the constitutional review: Bruins Slot and her colleague Weerwind (Legal Protection) want to allow judges to review laws against the Constitution. This resembles what Omtzigt wants, only Bruins Slot and Weerwind, after advice from the Supreme Court, the Council of State and the Council for the Judiciary, opt for review by individual judges instead of a constitutional court.

These are complicated, technical discussions, and certainly not topics that citizens start on their own accord. On the street in Zoetermeer, people called against this week NRC-reporter Titia Ketelaar especially “norms and values” and “political manners” as points of concern, in addition to the usual topics such as safety and housing. They were silent about system reforms. No wonder then that, after some media attention surrounding the presentation, little more has been heard of Remkes’ report and subsequent plans. No wonder then that no political newcomer brings up such a tough subject.

And all the funnier that the man of 46 seats casually this one conversation stopper makes it a spearhead. It shows his substantive drive, stubbornness and lack of spin doctors. It is precisely those qualities that make him attractive to voters: many people praised his “honesty” against Ketelaar. “The appeal of Omtzigt lies less in its content and more in its character,” said pollster Peter Kanne in the article.

The question is whether Omtzigt will succeed in highlighting not only his character, but also his detailed plans for system reform. Will he be able to publicize the sexiest subject of all time outside the House of Representatives Committee on the Interior? Would the new electoral system, for example, be considered by more than a handful of experts and MPs? This would be more than funny: it also seems good and interesting to me.

Floor Rusman ([email protected]) is editor of NRC