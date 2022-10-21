Column | KuPS is in its own category in the National League – now the others have to close the gap

The difference between the top and the bottom has grown in the National League this season, which has raised questions about whether there are too many teams in the ten-team major league, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

Past year has been a great year for Finnish women’s and girls’ football. The women’s national team played in the EC tournament, the under-17 girls played in the EC tournament and the under-19 girls were close to reaching the EC tournament.

Behind the success of the national teams and the huge amount of attention they receive, there is a concern about how the main series, the National League, will develop this season.

The national league is above all a breeding league, but in order to breed players for the world, the level of the league should be good enough.

The league has developed in the same direction as, for example, the Nordic main series, where the division of the series into two is clearly visible. The lead-to-tail gap has widened in the National League this season, raising questions about whether there are too many teams in the ten-team major league.

In Finland, the league’s polarization has been strengthened by Kuopio Palloseura, whose women’s team is joined by the club’s main owner Ari Lahti has begun to invest considerable money.

Another The women’s team of KuPS, which won its consecutive championship, is now a fully professional team, which is a huge competitive advantage in Finland. KuPS’s women’s player budget is in the same category as many teams in the men’s First Division.

Åland United, on the other hand, has many local sponsors and one of the wealthiest people in Åland as the main sponsor Anders Wiklöf. In the national league, KuPS, HJK and Åland United are in their own league in terms of resources. HJK’s strengths are its player development and conditions. HJK secured its silver medal in the same round at the end of September as KuPS won the championship.

The challenger for the top three is PK-35 Vantaa. On Saturday, in the last round of the National League, PK-35 Vantaa and Åland United will still fight for the bronze medals when they meet on Saturday in Myyrmäki.

PK-35 to Vantaa the head coach Jari Väisänen think the age distribution of players in the National League is a big problem. According to Väisänen, raising the level of the league requires the routine of more experienced players.

“In that sense, we are in trouble if we compare our league to other countries where women’s football is growing.”

According to Väisänen, young players get to the National League too easily. In his opinion, the level of Ykkönen should be raised so that it could be for young players an intermediate step on the way to the league.

On the other hand, if there were fewer teams in the league, there would be a threshold for young players higher to be crossed.

However, according to Väisänen, the current number of teams is good. He needs more experienced players in the league. Of course, money would solve this problem too, if more experienced players could focus on a longer playing career.

According to Väisänen, it is good that KuPS sets a model for others.

“It can spawn more others who bet.”

Others the clubs must get their resources and conditions to the level that they are able to compete with KuPS financially and athletically.

Development manager of the Swedish Football Association Heidi Pihlaja according to Finland, perhaps we are still waiting for the general growth of women’s football to take hold.

“You have to redeem the potential yourself, and as a union we certainly support the clubs in that,” he says.

PK-35 Vantaa–Åland United at Myyrmäki stadium on Saturday at 18:15. Ruutu.fi will show the match.