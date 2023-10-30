Column | Koskikara and birch know how to survive the cold – I myself only learned the ways in Lapland

I often wonder about the ability of animals to survive the winter. For example, rapids don’t care a bit about freezing temperatures.

Paragraph it’s coming: winter and frost.

For a long time, I thought I was crazy. I’m not, I just haven’t been able to dress properly. I realized it only when I moved to live in Inari for years.

When it’s 30 degrees below zero, it’s hard to learn manners. You don’t have to choose jeans, but wool for shoes, wool for outerwear, ice cream overalls…

My friend even fitted woolen socks over his ski boots to get a more snug fit.

I often wonder about the ability of animals to survive the winter. For example, a rapid dives into a frozen, open stream. Digs itself to the bottom and grabs the crustacean in its beak. Then it returns to the surface and sits on a rock to eat.

The secret of the Koskikara is a thick plumage and a warm down layer. Sometimes it flicks an oily secretion from the glands at the base of the tail into its feathers, which makes the feathers waterproof.

Even the nael gets a top coat. Its fur is twice as thick and airy in winter. Heat regulation and evaporation require a bare surface, so there are areas with little hair on the face and legs.

Sensitive areas stay warm when the fox curls up and wraps its bushy tail around itself.

“ When it’s 30 degrees below zero, you learn ways.

How about if you can’t escape the cold? If you just have to stick in place?

I asked professor Ari Pekka Mähö about it. He said that the trees sensed the changes in heat and especially in the length of the day. At the end of summer, the tree notices that the nights are getting longer, and knows that autumn is approaching.

The roots are safe under the snow, but the trunk is exposed to frost.

Wood has a way. In spring and mid-summer, it uses the sugar obtained as a contact product for growth, i.e. mainly for the formation of wood. At the end of summer, the growth fades, because the sugar has other uses.

The tree stores sugar in the cells of its trunk, where the sugar solution acts as an anti-icing agent. Without it, the ice crystals would destroy the cells. Sugar is ready in the spring when the tree continues to grow.

About four billion years ago there was an earthquake on Earth. Life somehow arose from lifelessness: a simple, self-replicating molecule.

Over hundreds of millions of years, plants have developed the ability to survive harsh conditions. Birds are descendants of dinosaurs, which means that the development of even feathers began more than a hundred million years ago.

Homo sapiens, a wise man, was born only about 300,000 years ago. If only we knew how to respect life so that we could still wear wool in the future.

The author is the editor of Tiede Luonto magazine.