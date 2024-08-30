Column | Kamala Harris wants to erase her connection with hippies and techno giants

Column|Little Berkeley has shaped American politics for decades. The country’s next president may also come from there.

American Berkeley is a small university town right next to San Francisco. Considering that the city has fewer inhabitants than Jyväskylä, it has produced many remarkable things in the world, such as 26 Nobel laureates, lsd, Steve Wozniak too and wetsuits.

And now Berkeley may also become the next president of the United States.

I lived and studied in Berkeley for a year. It’s been more than a decade, but that hasn’t stopped me from thinking that Terrible Harris is almost my girl next door. A year is long enough to teach American insolence.

Unfortunately Harris himself has obscured Berkeley from his personal history. What has he not wanted to associate with himself?

Berkeley is a liberal bubble, progressive and complacent. Few universities have a parking lot in their yard that only Nobel laureates are allowed to use.

In lectures, I listened to teachers for whom the historical events and cultural references I read in books were like the gossip of a circle of friends. They recalled how the politician Harvey Milk was murdered, or how a film director Werner Herzog lost bet director To Errol Morris and ate his shoe, which in turn was roasted by a legendary chef Alice Waters. Other acquaintances joined a radical sect and ended up committing mass suicide in Jonestown.

In the 1950s, the beat generation Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac they also lived in Berkeley. The following decade was the time of the birth of The Grateful Dead and the hippie movement in San Francisco, while Berkeley became the center of student protests in the United States.

Those memories are the city’s self-image. Joan Baez singing to the students We Shall Overcome. Black panthers. student at Berkeley Jack Weinberg on television urging not to trust people over 30 years old.

In the late 1960s, the movement escalated into violence. Governor Ronald Reagan sent the National Guard into the streets of Berkeley and was later elected president. Radicals ended up in academic careers and founded companies in Silicon Valley.

For the heir was also Steve Jobswhose biography is like a micro-history of the Bay Area surrounding San Francisco in the decades following radicalism. Apple, Google, Netflix, Twitter and Tesla were founded in an area that was an unbridled mill of cultural influences.

There was a dynamic charm in the area that sucked me in. I remember planning with my Husband that when we got home we would hand-paint our old white Volvo with a blue sky and clouds, like the locals do. Already a couple of days after returning to Finland, we realized that the impression would be different in the Klaukkala Citymarket parking garage.

Now techno-utopias have collapsed. Inventions that were supposed to improve the world have caused nausea and eroded democracy. Inequality in the region has deepened. Techno-hippies used to home-school their kids, now they build themselves bunkers.

But there is power in the area. It spreads to the United States and the whole world cultural and technological innovations that breathe life into its world of values. It must also be annoying.

Nowadays, I myself watch Pixar films with careful eyes. The company’s studios are located between Oakland and Berkeley. Inside Out – in the hit animation, children are taught emotional skills through the gender-neutrally named Riley.

How Berkeley!

Bay Area is outrageously rich. It has been called the ATM of the Democratic Party. Widow of Steve Jobs Laurene Powell Jobs raised funding for Kamala Harris more than ten years ago.

But perhaps Harris has decided that now is not the time to be associated with academic hippies or techno giants.

According to The New York Times, the mayor of Berkeley was still not upset that Harris did not want to remind us of his background. “Somewhere in red [republikaaneille vahvoissa] in the states, it could send voters into a frenzy.”

The author is the head of HS’s Monthly Supplement.