It was that significant moment. Almost two years ago Terrible Harris became the first woman to be vice president of the United States. As the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Harris has also made history as the first minority female vice president.

Many, like me, thought that the world was changing and that Harris had one more glass ceiling in front of him. Rise to the presidency of a superpower.

It doesn’t seem that way anymore.

The big ones expectations have largely changed to invisibility. In the Finnish news, Harris is featured either in photographs standing president Joe Biden in the background or traveling to Singapore and of the Philippines to such countries. Harris has also received attention sneaker choices and how appropriate it is for the vice president to appear on the cover of a fashion magazine.

It could be the other way around. All eyes could turn to Harris right now, when Biden has turned 80 and is 76 years old Donald Trump has announced that he is seeking a second term. Harris is younger than them, 58 years old, but few believe in his presidency anymore.

According to the most recent measurements only one in six US voters have a favorable image of Harris. Harris is more unpopular than Biden, the most unpopular of any US vice president in 20 years.

Why Raised as a symbol, Harris is on the decline? The vice president’s task is to leave the spotlight on the president, so symbolism is a given in the task.

Secondly, tasks that have been less important and difficult to succeed in have fallen off Biden’s desk for Harris, such as responsibility for the migration issue on the southern border of the United States. So Biden has not given space. Among Republicans, Harris’s approval rating is particularly low.

The media in the United States has also estimated that Harris’s unpopularity is due to the network’s abundant dirty campaigning, and the tightened situation has not favored Harris either. Defense and security policy is still considered a men’s affair, also in Finland. There are no women in the leadership of the other two superpowers at all, and in that sense, Harris’s descent into obscurity speaks its own sad language.

Harris’ moment of stardom seems to have already passed. In November of last year, he became the president of the United States for a full 85 minute episode for the time. At the time, Biden was under colonoscopy and sedated.

