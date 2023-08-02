A Hindu lady goes out for dinner in a hip, vegan restaurant in Amsterdam. In the toilet of the restaurant there is a statue of Ganesha next to the fountain. Ganesha, son of Shiva, is an elephant-headed god. There is something funny about that, that lady understands that too. Still, it bothers her and when the waiter comes to ask if everything is to her liking, she says something about it. The waiter suggests moving Ganesha to a more respectful place. Next to the planter in the corner? On a table with a cloth? The matter is resolved in good harmony. I read this story in the newspaper about a year ago.

That kind of thing makes you think. In Berlin I once chastised a group of Japanese tourists who took funny selfies at the Holocaust memorial. But suppose I’m on a tour of India and see nativity scenes in gardens everywhere. Big nativity scenes, small nativity scenes. Strange, I think, but yes, with us you see Buddha statues everywhere. Nothing nasty is meant by it.

Then I go to a cosmopolitan restaurant in New Delhi. I need to go to the toilet. When I want to pull through, I see that the handle is a small plastic crucifix. It also hangs upside down: poor Jesus is hanging upside down. Shall I object in my best English? Oh no, I’m going back to the Netherlands tomorrow. I wriggle Jesus free with the help of a hairpin and an earring and put him in my handbag. Just pay quickly and go. No tip, of course.

At this point in the story, I realize my example is flawed. That Hindu lady was not on vacation, she lived in the Netherlands! I’ll start again: I’m going to our favorite pizzeria with my two sisters. After an hour I go to the toilet and what do I see? A crucifix has been made into a toilet roll holder: Jesus has a toilet roll on each arm and a third roll over his head.

Back at the table, I whisper to my two sisters. What must we do? Post a photo on Instagram? But we’re not on Instagram.

My youngest sister shrugs. “I don’t understand what you’re worried about. I want a dame blanche and then coffee.”

“Of course Jesus doesn’t care,” says my oldest sister. “He is used to more mockery. I want a sorbet.”

“Anything else, ladies?” There’s the waiter.

“A dame blanche, two sorbets,” I begin, “something else: that crucifix in the toilet…”

“My father made that! I think it’s so cool! Always tinkering, the old man! A dame blanche, two sorbets.”

We are immediately reconciled.

But what do I do when that waiter turns out to be a supporter of the Church of Satan and says he plans to start a business in these toilet roll holders? Well, then there’s no point in discussing it. Then we just don’t eat there anymore.

Too bad, because those pizzas are delicious.

