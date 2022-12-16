You are always in a strange position as a reader of a biography. You are in a place where the main character is in despair or, conversely, hope, and you, reader, already know how it will go. No matter how thick a biography is, and I read a thick one, that of the poet CO Jellema by Gerben Wynia, it is still a reduction. I see Jellema struggling with his homosexuality, making futile attempts to marry a woman, writing the wrong poems, I turn the pages and see, things are getting better.

How frenetic is his dealings with poetry at first, which, especially later in his life, has produced such beautiful poems. His last three collections published while alive, Spolia, Dreamtime and Voice test were, in my biography that is, directional and enlightening. Someone with the same questions and desires as myself. „Is it the deepest desire of beings to arrive in origin?”

It is of course not true: after all, you did not formulate your own questions and issues that way. Sometimes they were just below the surface of your consciousness and then suddenly there is that poetic formulation that feels like what professor of literature HA Gomperts called ‘the shock of recognition’. A shock that countless other readers also feel.

To achieve that type of recognition, the poet must find an interesting and precise statement. Somewhere in his biography Wynia quotes a poem that Jellema wrote around 1970: „How to die. How once/ endure the retrospect/ on dotted lines, planning, sophisticated / specifications”. Not very strong, that’s how we all think it sometimes. But I immediately heard later lines from him in my mind: „How to bear so much fruit in this life,/ that something, a soul, does not perish with the flesh”.

If that soul is supposed to be an immortal, with all its beliefs and notions, perhaps the poem overprompts the reader, but if we leave that open, and this poem does, then it is a very good question that at the same time is an assignment. And then you immediately see that believing in poems is much easier than believing in dogmas and theories. Because in poems there is space and they can represent many meanings in themselves at once.

The poem conceives of the soul as something indescribably specific, whatever remains after one’s death. Then you don’t have to immediately believe in literal presence, then a word like ‘remembrance’ is already helpful enough.

CO Jellema

Sake Elzinga’s photo



From this biography, and of course also from Jellema’s poems, it appears more than once that Jellema wanted the poem to contain what he could not believe in everyday life: a felt connection with the ‘All-One’, that from which everything originates and that absorbs everything.

It is often enough for readers of poetry that what Jellema calls ‘the incompleteness of existence’ is temporarily canceled out in the poem. Reading poetry that touches you results in an intensification of the experience. That is also why you read poems, and have to read them again and again, because that kind of intensification or even perfection exists only through the poem. Which is not to say that everything has disappeared with the last line, an outspoken hope or expectation, once captured in a line of poetry, can travel with you for a very long time.

The question is whether this also applied to the poet himself. Perhaps Jellema gave his readers what he couldn’t give himself.