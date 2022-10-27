Column | It’s time to stop talking about drugs

The way we talk about illegal drugs and their users has been contradictory and alienated from reality, but this is about to change, writes Riku Siivonen, author of the book Ih tävällinen cocainekauppias.

We we all try to shape our states of mind and regulate our emotions. When someone uses illegal substances for it, this similarity – humanity – is forgotten. We talk about substances and crimes, when we should be thinking about why substances are used.

Drugs are used because many people feel good about them in different ways. This shouldn’t really be said out loud, although most people think it’s self-evident when it comes to alcohol.

The beauty and badness of drugs is that at first they relieve many unpleasant feelings: boredom, stress, pain, fear and shame. The problem is that their effectiveness is lost and the long-term solution would often be someone else. Most people would benefit from regular exercise, sleep, healthy food, safe relationships, legal medication or therapy, and other mental rehabilitation. But all of them are difficult to achieve or maintain. Usually both.

When we wonder why people don’t pick themselves up by the neck, a person walking with difficulties and pains looks for shortcuts to relief. That’s why drug and drug problems are eternal. The most difficult of them are often related to life problems, which can be painful childhood experiences or the environment produced by class status. They are about life, and life is always painful and contradictory.

Until now, we have imagined that the demand for or supply of drugs can be eliminated. The former would be done by eliminating social problems and the latter by the efficiency of the authorities and severe punishments.

When we focus on the illegality of drugs and the criminality of people who use them or deal with them, we forget that a large part of drug consumption in statistics is experimentation or random use. Almost a million Finns have tried illegal intoxicants at some point. Because of this forgetfulness, we cannot help those who suffer from their substance use any more than those who suffer around users.

What is it even a drug? In all drug categories, there are substances that are used today as medicine, that have been used as medicine in the past, or that are being studied – currently psychedelics – because they have the potential to be used in the future as a legal medicine, for example to support therapy.

That’s why our way of talking about illegal drugs and their users has been contradictory and even alienated from reality. But that’s changing. It is now known that the prohibition law did not work. Someone already dares to say that there are different kinds of drugs. Some have the effect of long and peaceful walks in the woods, others floorball games with a high heart rate, others lying on their laps with a loved one.

The seeds of such a discussion that goes deeper into the nuances are already visible. Researchers and even authorities are starting to think that certain substances could be legalized or at least not punished for their use. It does not mean that we give up in the face of substance abuse problems. It means that we really want to solve and eliminate the disadvantages that arise from them.

We should talk less about “drugs” and more about people. Fortunately, the first steps in that direction have already been taken.

Helsingin Sanomat is organizing a debate program at the Helsinki Book Fair. Debate: Could substance abuse policy talk less about drugs, more about people? Author, journalist Riku Siivonen and THL research professor Pekka Hakkarainen will talk at the Helsinki Book Fair on Friday at 11 a.m., Senatintori stage. Available to watch live at HS.fi.

