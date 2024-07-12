Column | It’s not always worth owning an apartment in Berlin – The same idea is now spreading in Finland

Column|In Berlin, the vast majority of people live in rented accommodation. In a big city, you can also use a car or a cargo bike right on the street. It’s liberating when you don’t have to own everything, writes HS Vision columnist Suvi Turtiainen.

I don’t own a car, but I have a car available in Berlin as long as I open the phone.

Let’s see. I’m opening an app that brokers shared cars. It would seem that there are a couple of Teslas, an Audi A4, a lot of Volkswagens and Mersu’s package within a radius of half a kilometer.

The application shows not only the model of the car but also how much charge or fuel is left in the tank. The doors open with an app. The price is about one euro per kilometer.

After use, I can leave the car on the side of the street and forget about it.

What freedom!

I usually get around by public transport and by bicycle, because they are the fastest way in a big city. For riding, I use an electric box bike that can fit two children with seat belts.

I don’t own that either, because in Berlin there are cargo bikes sprinkled along the streets for shared use. The bike is always fully loaded and serviced. The hourly rate is about four euros. A similar two-wheel cargo bike would cost around 6,000 euros when new.

You can drive it for quite a few hours before it’s worth buying one for yourself. Not to mention storage or the fact that bikes are stolen a lot in Berlin.

After riding, you can leave the bike on the side of the street and forget about it.

Once again: what freedom!

“ From a Finnish point of view, the tenant’s rights are even absurdly good.

in Berlin it is popular to avoid even owning an apartment. More than 80 percent of the city’s residents live in rented accommodation.

There are many reasons for that. There is only one freedom.

The housing market is not as agile as in Finland. In fact, buying a home as a process costs considerable sums. In Berlin, the buyer also incurs brokerage costs and, in addition, percentages of the purchase price sink into the bureaucracy.

Social media groups on the Internet are full of comparisons about whether it would be worthwhile to buy and rely on price increases or to stay in a rental and invest the money saved in the buying process.

There is no clear answer except that it would have been worthwhile to buy an apartment 20 years ago, when Berlin was still a city of cheap housing and blocks full of empty space.

Now the prices per square meter are average higher ones than in the capital region.

Lease has also paid off because the tenant’s position in Berlin is well protected. From a Finnish point of view, the tenant’s rights are even absurdly good.

A local friend of mine bought his family a house on the outskirts of town. It took two years before he was able to get rid of the tenant taken in by the previous owner. A court decision had to be applied for the eviction.

The law protects the tenant’s right to stay in the apartment, even if it changes ownership. In addition, there are those lucky ones who have a so-called old lease. That is, a lease agreement from a time when you could rent a family apartment in the center of Berlin for less than a thousand euros.

Now the rent level in the center of Berlin has passed that of Helsinki, at least for small apartments.

“ Vacant apartments are really hard to find in Berlin.

We moved to our current rental apartment in January 2022. In the previous apartment, the owner made a contract for one year at a time, and raised the rent by 10 percent at the beginning of each contract period.

A fixed-term contract is a way for the owners to raise the rent in a way that would otherwise be prohibited in Berlin. We decided to leave.

We got a permanent lease in the new apartment. The broker congratulated us upon signing the contract, that we became the most protected species on Earth at once. He would refer to the rights that permanent tenants have in Berlin.

We wouldn’t be allowed out of the house except for pressing reasons.

Two a month later, Russia launched a major invasion of Ukraine. Since then, more than a million Ukrainians have settled in Germany. More than 50,000 of them officially stayed in Berlin.

In a city of almost 3.9 million inhabitants, the number is not radically large, but there are also immigrants from elsewhere and Berlin’s population is constantly growing. The housing shortage has worsened significantly over the past two years.

The ruling party, the Social Democrats, promised to build 400,000 more apartments in Germany per year, but due to the weak economic situation, the number is falling significantly short of this.

Vacant apartments are really hard to find in Berlin. Freedom from renting has disappeared. There are no available apartments to switch to. The problem already paralyzes the economy, when people can’t move for work.

At the same time In Finland, the discussion about housing has changed. The rise in interest rates and the oversupply, especially of small rental apartments, has made renting in Helsinki attractive in a new way.

Suddenly, living in a rental is worth it. A Berlin thought: What freedom!