In many British houses, it is chilly in the winter when the wind blows through the cracks in the windows and doors. An old sweater with holes or a towel blocking the draft is not an unusual sight in an otherwise carefully decorated home.

London

Now it’s that time of the year again, when you have to choose the most moth-holed sweater in the wardrobe to fulfill the autumnal mission of honor: to block the freezing rain coming from under the front door.

That’s how the eye gets used to it, and your own attitudes change.

When I first saw an old sweater in the floor crevice of an otherwise very elegant English home, I thought the thermal insulation solution was special, to say the least.

Today I think why not.

British houses are famous for their poor thermal insulation. Corners pull, and double-glazed windows are only seen in new houses.

In winter, it’s cold inside, which encourages you to dress in layers. There are uses for a hot water bottle at bedtime.

But what is lost in energy efficiency is gained in freshness.

When visiting Finland in winter, the first reaction is to open the windows: You have to get fresh air.

The interior air of over-insulated and over-heated Finnish apartments feels stuffy. And you shouldn’t even be able to afford to walk around in a tee shirt and bare feet in the winter.

Even with freshness has its limits of course. When the indoor temperature drops to fifteen degrees, even a third pair of wool socks is no longer enough.

British consumer advocacy group’s excellent Which? -magazine your test recently different tricks to block the draft coming from under the door.

The old sweater was not included in the test, but the old towel was. The towel was celebrated as a “test winner”. It’s the best, free and easy to use, though not the prettiest.

According to the consumer association, it is absolutely pointless to buy expensive bulls to block the bet. I myself have once admired expensive, long designer door slot sausages in the store – luckily I didn’t buy them.

Tyly’s craze for stuffing wine with old tights stuffed with newsprint also received a rude sentence.

Finn the engineer is of course asking now – and about the topic – why rely on patch solutions instead of insulating the houses properly.

Yes, new ones are isolated. British Office for Statistics (ONS) by energy efficiency in England and Wales has improved over the ten years from 2012 to 2022.

In old listed buildings, replacing windows and doors with new ones may not even be an option.

The worst drag is in old properties.

According to the ONS, only ten percent of houses built in 1929 and before have an average level of wall insulation or better.

in London the age of the building stock varies a lot from district to district.

For example, sixteen percent of the apartments in eastern Tower Hamlets were built in 1929 or earlier. In Camden, the share is more than half, and in the expensive Kensington and Chelsea area, as much as 68 percent, according to the Knight Frank real estate brokerage company studies.

A poor person does not necessarily live in a shabbier house than a wealthy one.

Subsidized rental apartments are the best insulated, says the ONS. Ownership apartments come next, and private rental apartments last.

A sweater In addition, a popular (but requiring more installation skills) insulation under the door is a brush seal.

For the information of the Niksipirkka people:

When the brush seal is attached to a door that opens against an English carpet, a loud creaking sound is produced when the door is opened and closed. There is no need for separate tracking devices.