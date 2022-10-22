Column | It would be good for basic Finns to read poems

Reading Ukrainian poetry is now a form of resistance. So are Finno-Swedes.

Russians violence subsided. So I went to the library and borrowed some Ukrainian poetry.

It felt like resistance.

I borrowed Taras Shevchenko poems. They were available Bondarenko below collection translated into Finnish Ukraine: Selected Poems.

Shevchenko is the national poet of Ukraine. He lived in the years 1814–1861.

Shevchenko was born as a serf under Russian rule. He became an artist who developed the Ukrainian literary language, created a national identity and inspired the dream of a free Ukraine.

I read. The poems told about rapists from Moscow and Ukrainians’ defiance against oppression.

When I left for a reporting trip to Ukraine at the end of September, I didn’t bother to take a book of poems with me. I took pictures of its pages on my cell phone.

In Ukraine, we drove to the last roadblock on the front line on the southern front. Russian invasion army cannon fire flew around us. We took shelter in a sandbag bunker at the crossroads, next to which was the village.

The name of the village was Ševchenkove.

It is one of the many places in Ukraine named after the national poet. I remembered the poem Testamentwhich Shevchenko wrote sometime over 160 years ago.

Bury me and rise up brave

break your chains together.

And with the blood of the enemies

water your freedom.

And when our great family is free,

you can gently, with gentle words,

remember me too.

Russia is not only carrying out a war of conquest in Ukraine. It commits genocide, ethnic cleansing. The effort is to invalidate Ukrainian culture and deny the existence of Ukraine as a nation. The Russian leader himself has declared that, in his opinion, Ukraine does not exist.

That’s why you have to read Ukrainian poems now. Or novels, history books, whatever. You have to listen to Ukrainian music, watch movies or TV series.

Through them, Ukraine lives and flourishes.

Appreciating Ukrainian culture is now an act for civilization and freedom. Revolt against barbarism.

For the seeds of evil

they farm.

What will sprout from it?

Look, hyenas,

what a harvest is coming!

Nationals icons are important. They anchor the nation in history. You can rely on them in times of need, when you need a reminder of who we are and where we come from.

At this point, it is good to remind that the national poet of Ukraine, Shevchenko, wrote a significant part of his works in Russian.

Shevchenko was bilingual, but emphasized that Ukrainians and Russians are two different peoples. For him, knowing one language was not apart from valuing another language and from his own identity.

In June I had the honor to participate in the same panel discussion at the Lahti writers’ meeting as a successful Ukrainian writer Irina Teteran with.

Tetera gave a stirring speech. He appealed to everyone, asked to hear Ukraine’s distress cry, to see its fearless struggle. I’ll give it a thought.

“Every Ukrainian is here now,” Tetera said on stage. “Here next to me.”

The audience stood up, teary-eyed and applauded.

Irina Tetera is from the city of Yalta on the Crimean peninsula. His mother tongue is Russian. When Russia occupied Crimea in 2014, Tetera’s parents stayed in Crimea and he stayed in Kyiv. An illegal border came in between.

“ Putin has managed to turn against him even Ukrainians who could have felt a connection with Russia.

As justification for occupation Putin used the language. That Russian speakers are said to be under oppression in Ukraine and Russia will come to save them.

Tetera said that, as a Russian speaker, he had everything perfectly fine in Ukraine. When he was invited to talk on Ukrainian television, he spoke Russian there as well. It wasn’t a problem.

Not before Russia started stirring up hatred with the language issue.

Tetera did not need Putin’s rescue. After the annexation of Crimea, he has written all his books in Ukrainian. When Russia attacked Ukraine again in February, Tetera also changed his everyday language to Ukrainian.

Such is the harvest from the seeds of hatred. Putin has managed to turn against him even Ukrainians who could have felt a connection with Russia. Can it get any worse than that?

On business It was hard to sleep in Ukraine. At night, missile strikes exploded in nearby blocks. Putin implemented his language program there.

While watching the news at night, I noticed the new language declaration of the basic Finns, which is included in the party to the “Finnishness program”. It was also read. In the program, the party incites a language dispute. The attack mainly targets Swedish speakers.

It would be good for basic Finns to read poems. You can start with Finland’s national poet, for example.

He wrote poetry about our fight against the eastern oppressor, built our self-esteem and inspired the Finnish nationalism. All of this Johan Ludvig Runeberg made in Swedish.

For a trip to get to know Finland, I suggest Runeberg’s classics for basic Finns:

Fänrik Ståls sägner – poems about people and struggle, also available in Finnish under the title The stories of Vänrikki Stool.

Our land. The most wonderful of poems, after all Our country– the words of the song.