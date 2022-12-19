Column | It will soon become clear whether Fifa passes the simple test

Fifa can either give in to sports laundering or put a stop to the exploitation of the World Cup, writes Aamulehti’s sports editor Antti Raunio.

Football The World Cup in Qatar is over. But the exam after the lesson is just coming up.

The following years will tell if the football world has learned anything from the 12 years that passed between the 2010 Qatar hosting the World Cup and the World Cup final played on Sunday 18 December 2022.

The World Cup in Qatar was known to be a moral and human disaster even before the Games: the Games were associated with so many human rights problems and corruption that they did not remain in the background but became a front-line talking point throughout the Games.

Before the Games, the conditions of migrant workers and the rights of sexual minorities spoke volumes and they did not improve much over the years as the World Cup approached.

During the Games, it was seen how the state of Qatar kept the International Football Association Fifa on its leash with a ban on the sale of beer, a ban on armbands and a ban on rainbow emblems.

So, Qatar said the last word, what it wanted to ban – and Fifa obeyed.

Deaths were not avoided either – according to the media, at least one migrant worker and two journalists died during the Games.

Now a difficult 12-year period in the history of football was covered.

When faced with difficult times, lessons are often learned from them. The first opportunity for the international football community to show whether it has learned or not will come when the 2030 World Cup organizers are chosen. The selection will be made in 2024.

“ Saudi Arabia and other countries that practice sportswear hardly, in their current thinking, want to reduce the investment in the visibility value of sports.

In the background, Saudi Arabia is eager for the Games. The test is simple: if Saudi Arabia wins the games, Fifa has failed its test. If Saudi Arabia does not get the host, the test will pass with approval.

In the case of Saudi Arabia, compared to Qatar, we would go from a ditch to a deep well.

Attention also turns to the Finnish Football Association and the chairman Ari to Lahti. As one of the member countries, Finland is also involved in choosing the next host country.

But the test is not over so quickly. Even the former president of Fifa Sepp Blatter has stated that awarding the Games to Qatar was a mistake.

So the mistake should not be repeated. The future selections of the host countries will be followed with the turmoil caused by Qatar still in mind, that’s for sure. How far does the memory of soccer decision-makers last?

Therefore, the system has to stand up and create frameworks for the World Cup that cannot be circumvented with money. That is Fifa’s real thesis.

