Column | It was a dark night in Berlin when I realized my child was missing from the park – I freaked out and couldn’t locate him because he doesn’t have a phone

Column|In Berlin, small elementary school children rarely have a phone. They are taught other survival skills, writes correspondent Suvi Turtiainen.

It was already dusk when we went to get the children back inside. The children had been allowed to go together to a nearby park in a lively residential area of ​​Berlin, while we parents spent the evening upstairs in an apartment building.

A surprise was waiting outside. My nine-year-old child and his three friends weren’t even in the park.

They had disappeared.