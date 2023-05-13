Column | It starts to feel that the limit of endurance is close

I have thought about what I need to be able to cope with the expectations placed on me, both mentally and physically. Because if I’m not feeling well, I can’t lead others and I’m not a good father and husband either, writes Tim Sparv.

Soccer coach is in a tight spot. The workload is high and there are few days off. In many small clubs, the coach works alone, without the support of colleagues. There are plenty of outside critics, and apart from a small elite, the pay is miserable.

I myself have taken my first steps as a coach and I already see that things can go wrong quickly if you are not aware of the risks. Doing things never stops when you are young and ambitious and want to make an impression in your new operating environment. One more video analysis, one more individual exercise.

When the mental well-being of football coaches was surveyed in Sweden, it was found, among other things, that 27 percent of Allsvenskan and Superettan coaches have symptoms of depression. The number is appalling. If a quarter of coaches are doing so badly, alarm bells should be ringing in the ears of everyone working in sports.

I often feel like I’m not enough, neither when coaching nor at home. The working days are long, but still nothing seems to be finished. I see my daughter much less than I used to, and it hurts my heart. When my wife is angry and upset that I haven’t gotten the laundry cleaned and washed and what ever, it starts to feel like the limit of endurance is close.

I am pretty much thought about what I need to be able to cope with the expectations placed on me both mentally and physically. Because if I’m not well, I won’t be able to lead others and I won’t be a good father and husband either.

You don’t need pop art, but the most important thing is to put the basics in order. I need time to train, not every day, but 3-4 times a week. Healthy eating habits are also important to me. An ice-cold bath or cold shower is the third routine that keeps the head and body in balance.

Certain things, such as sleep, I cannot completely control myself. I go to bed on time, but I have a two-year-old daughter, so the quality of my sleep naturally suffers.

Second the thing that has had to give way to the increased workload is a social life. It is currently non-existent.

It’s wonderful to spend the rest of the afternoon at the playground with your daughter, but you should also find time for friends and events that take your mind off the everyday grind.

In England, the head coach of Fulham put it this way: “I spend 12 hours a day at the training ground. I only relax when I talk to my family on the phone. The stress is on all the time. I feel it inside me.”

Soccer is a sport that gives an incredible amount, but it is also a sport that can take away all the energy if a player or coach does not take care of their lifestyle and listen to their body’s messages.

Good too can unfortunately sometimes be too much.

As a beginner coach, I might not have expected that one of the main focuses of my work would be my own well-being, but if I want to be the best version of myself, I have to find time for things that help me cope.

Finnish translation: Laura Jänisniemi

