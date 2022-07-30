Column | It is unbelievable that someone dares to claim that Sweden is more beautiful than Finland

First places Imuroiva Finland didn’t even do well in the countries’ beauty contests. Can this be true, writes HS’s Annamari Sipilä about her first shock.

Finland number one again! Finland again superior! This year, Finland is the happiest, most efficient, most energetic and briskest!

It is so used to Finland’s first places in various international comparisons that if you come across any list in which Finland is not in the medal positions, an irritated and confused question comes out of your lips: “Can this be right?”

Just like this week.

“ No matter how the list of 60 countries scrolled up and down, Finland was not found on the list.

British the travel editorial of the conservative quality newspaper The Daily Telegraph was listed on Thursday the most beautiful countries in the world. And no matter how the list of 60 countries scrolled – and scrolled and scrolled – up and down and even read the names of the countries aloud at the end, Finland was not found on the list. That this can even be right?

The other Nordic countries did manage. Norway was sixth, Iceland in 17th place, Sweden in 22nd place and Denmark in 30th place. Finland – nowhere. (As I write this, I’m reeling again: can this really be like this? It is.)

The number one on the list, or the “most beautiful”, was the United States, silver went to Australia and bronze to Canada. Italy, known for its attractiveness, was in 9th place, France in 12th place, followed immediately by Russia and the Maldives in the 60s. The United Kingdom itself grabbed 19th place.

“ What is beautiful and correct is what the viewer’s own eye is accustomed to.

Beauty is famously in the eye of the patriotic beholder. What is beautiful and correct is what the viewer’s own eye is accustomed to.

You would understand the overestimation of Finland’s charm if it were a completely subjective list of one editor or even an editor. However, 36 criteria were used as measuring tools in the beauty contest of the countries, such as nature reserves, world heritage sites, forest area, number of islands, biodiversity, fauna and flora, aurora borealis, happiness, freedom, cleanliness and the length of the coast (especially the west coast bathed in sunsets).

And yet Finland didn’t make it.

Of course, some of the criteria played against Finland. We are not an island (except politically-logistically), we have no glaciers (only cold), no hot springs, and no desert (just desert). We don’t have high mountains or large vineyards (although the former Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sirkka-Liisa Anttila once successfully tried to take Finland to the list of EU wine countries). And even though we have tens of thousands of lakes, it is not enough when the emphasis is on “big lakes”, i.e. over 2,000 square kilometers.

As a reporter of course I understand that it’s the British summer holiday season, and that’s why the magazines have entertaining summer stories for holidaymakers to read. As a reader, however, I was exhausted.

And as a voracious reader is today, I immediately started looking for so-called motifs and hidden meanings and biases. Kas, the trio of medals comes from Britain’s English-speaking allies, it can’t be a coincidence. Yes, yes, former colonies and the Commonwealth are also represented. What – Ireland only ranked 40th? I hadn’t realized that Britain’s relations with the western emerald green island were already so bad.

As an inveterate reader, I was especially impressed by the success of other Nordic countries. Of course, I understand that Norway with its fjords is the ideal girl of the press, but that Sweden is more beautiful than Finland. I didn’t notice that the last time I stayed in Ljungby.

But of course the Swedes always have bigger: Vänern is not only wider but also deeper than Saimaa.

“ However, the consternation was soon followed by relief. This is going according to plan.

Dismay however, relief soon followed. This is going exactly as planned.

The less advertising Finland gets, the more visas we get to keep from customs officials all over the world. Besides, inner beauty counts.