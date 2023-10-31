After three weeks of war in the Middle East, Hamas is the winner. Under fire from the Israeli army, but more powerful than ever. Precisely because thousands of Palestinians are killed in Gaza, the terrorists are victorious in the battle for public opinion in the Arab world and far beyond.

With the bloody terrorist attacks against Israel on October 7, Hamas laid a political trap. Israel and the United States fell for it. Actually they are three traps, according to French former Foreign Minister Dominique de Villepin on the radio. In 2003 he rose to fame with a speech at the UN Security Council against America’s invasion plans for Iraq. He is still razor sharp.

The first trap is that of “maximum cruelty.” The more gruesome the attack, the harsher the riposte. Under Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel is acting exactly according to the playbook of revenge and retaliation written by Hamas. Unlike in 1967 or 1973, the country is not fighting with Arab states that it can control militarily, but with a terrorist movement. Military force majeure will not decide the matter.

De Villepin: “The US lost in Afghanistan and Iraq. We [de Fransen] lost in the Sahel.” No one knows how Netanyahu plans to eliminate the enemy with a ground invasion without sowing hatred and resentment for new Hamas fighters for three generations. The reaction strengthens the attacker.

Hypocrisy is the second trap. With their almost unconditional support for Israel, the US and Europe expose themselves to the criticism of ‘double standards, two weights’. Countries in the Global South – and also large parts of European public opinion – see that Western concern for Ukrainian lives is much greater than that for Palestinian lives. This costs credibility.

It touches on the third trap into which we fall, according to De Villepin, that of “Occidentalism”: the belief that the West, as in the past five centuries, still determines the course of things. By identifying with Israel in need, America and Europe unwittingly make visible how their power base is shrinking. A gift to Russia and China.

Too much ink is wasted wringing hands over the question of guilt, which death carries more weight, who started. It is not possible to untangle threads of cause and effect in a painful history that – far beyond the Oslo Accords, Nakba or Holocaust – symbolically reaches back to Abraham’s Old Testament sons Isaac and Ishmael. Two peoples, one piece of land. In this unsolvable conflict, each party has its own story, its own memories, its own unfathomable suffering.

Hamas has managed to ignite the Palestinian version of this story – the ‘Palestinian issue’, which Israel, the US under Trump and also the Saudis wanted to forget – as fuel for its own cause. Under the banner of revolutionary resistance, the movement now mobilizes millions of Muslims worldwide.

Take the propaganda war on the pan-Arab channels. At first, only Al Jazeera (owned by Qatar, which has good ties with Hamas and Hezbollah) told the story of ‘October 7’ in Hamas’s heroic version. Al Arabiya (controlled by the Saudis) and Sky News Arabia (United Arab Emirates). more critical about the Islamist narrative. But as the Palestinian death toll rose, Arab public opinion shifted. The channels had to come along.

President Erdogan also initially acted cautiously in Turkey, because of relations with Israel. But he has become fiercer. Hamas fighters are now called “liberators” by him. At a mass demonstration in Istanbul last Saturday, he accused the West of waging a “crusade.”

The key to Hamas’ success lies in their deliberate use of violence, argues commentator Damir Marusic. Violence is a political act. Not only does it provoke a reaction that strengthens the radicals, it also stifles all moderate voices. As a result, the Palestinian Authority now loses all authority in the West Bank; “They don’t lead, so if they don’t support the resistance, it’s their end,” said a Hamas-affiliated fighter in The Washington Post.

Thousands of young people in the Arab world see the bloody attack on Israel as an act of revolutionary resistance and justice. In this light, Hamas stands in the tradition of Robespierre and Lenin.

It’s an important observation because of what may yet come. After all, revolutions can spread and often have unexpected consequences, up to and including counter-revolutions. The chain of events that Hamas set in motion on October 7 has far from stopped.

Luuk van Middelaar is a political philosopher and historian.