Column | Is urban sickness an aftereffect of corona isolation?

Consulting office MDI recently published its new population forecast. According to it, the population of large urban centers in particular is growing.

According to the forecast, the population of Helsinki will grow by more than one hundred thousand inhabitants in the next 17 years. In 2040, 780,000 people will already live here.

Instead of one center, several regional centers will emerge in Helsinki, as is customary in large cities.

Espoo and Vantaa are growing even faster in relation. The capital region is changing quite a bit.

Urban culture a research friend of mine once explained that the idea of ​​cities is change.

It was a great crystallization for me.

Nowadays, many of my acquaintances turn their noses up at any small change taking place in Helsinki. I've been wondering if it could be some kind of after-disease caused by corona isolation. It seems to be spreading on social media.

The palm trees in Espa are the first to evoke horror. Then the palm trees are mocked for being small and in pots. Street work and pipe and cable repair work take too long – in China, a city is built in the same time. The new cycle paths are absolutely terrible, not to mention the scooters.

It’s hard for me to understand how many of my friends single-mindedly oppose the changes – often without knowing what the regulations for construction and safety require.

A friend of mine told me that he plans to join the neighborhood association after he retires: “Then I’ll complain about everything,” he said.

Maybe I too will become a stubborn person who sticks to my beliefs and habits. Or maybe I already am.

I promise however, I keep in mind that changes in big cities should be viewed with at least a ten-year perspective.

I don’t get angry about Manta’s temporary roof shelter, the experiments to revitalize parts of the street, or the fact that my street is always the last to be plowed with snow. Sometimes I could even find out why a certain type of tree has ended up on the side of the street, and I don’t demand birch and rowan instead.

I don’t shake my fist at those who ride the bike path in the wrong direction. In cobblestone areas, even scooters are welcome on my sidewalks. I live and let others live.

How does it sound? Will you join me?

The author is HS’s economics and politics editor.