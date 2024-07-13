Column | Is the great filter still upon us?

Column|What if there is a point in the development of technology or society where all intelligent life forms destroy themselves?

In November 1572 Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe was amazed: a new star had appeared in the sky.

At that time, there was a concept in which the earth was the center of the universe and man was its ruler.

The starry sky was considered unchanged. The appearance of a new star in the sky told that the perception might not be true.

Before Brahe’s time, a Pole Nicolaus Copernicus had challenged the earth-centered world view. Actually Italian Galileo Galilei became known even in antiquity as an advocate of the solar-centered model proposed.

Anyone today no longer considers the Sun to be the center of the universe. We inhabit an ordinary planet of an ordinary star, located at the far corner of an ordinary galaxy. So the Earth is the Kouvola of the universe.

If the Earth has indeed been pushed aside from its central place, man himself still stands on some sort of pedestal. So far, no other intelligent life form has been discovered in the universe.

American-Italian physicist Enrico Fermi in 1950 formulated the problem related to the position of man as follows: there is at least one intelligent life form in the universe. Where are all the others?

UFO nonsense and the Earth-destroying fantasies of science fiction movies have covered up the existential horror that arises from Fermi’s question.

There are hundreds of billions of stars in our Milky Way galaxy alone. Besides the Milky Way, there are hundreds of billions of galaxies. There are many possible places for the birth of life, and there have been billions of years.

The radio waves of television broadcasts spread from Earth to all space. Similarly, we should be able to detect transmissions from other civilizations and marvel at the Temptation Islands of the little green men.

Except that they haven’t been seen. Where the hell is everyone else?

Today’s astronomers have come up with many different answers to this question.

One easy explanation would be that planets form around stars only rarely. This theory began to crumble in 1992, when the first extrasolar planet was discovered. Since then, thousands of them have been found, and the pace is only accelerating.

The emergence of intelligent life requires that simple life, such as bacteria, first arise. Even rudimentary life has not been detected, but the reason may be that our technology is still too crude. New instruments like the Webb Telescope can change that by picking up indirect clues about simple life.

One a recent explanation for humanity’s loneliness is the great filter theory.

Its idea is that life develops on a similar path everywhere. First the fish calm down on land, then we stand up, soon communities are formed and tax collection begins. A step in evolution—such as the emergence of language—may be so rare that it prevents most or nearly all forms of life from developing. That would explain why no other intelligent life forms have been seen.

The chilling side of the filter theory is the possibility that the event that stops the development is still ahead of us. What if there is a point in the development of technology or society where all intellectual forms of life collapse and destroy themselves?

So what could be a great filter?

Since the 1950s, nuclear war has been a viable means for humanity to destroy itself. Ozone loss was overcome in the 1990s. Even the infectious disease of the early 2020s didn’t destroy us, but a nastier pathogen can still come.

The supremacy of artificial intelligence, climate change, an asteroid collision, the destruction of ecosystems and many, many hilarious candidates are offered as a great filter to explain the cosmic silence.

Terrestrial the discovery of extraterrestrial intellectual life has been hailed as an earthquake of historical proportions, which would put worldviews and religions on the rise. Has the rescue event happened only once or separately on each planet?

The defense industry would order to manufacture space missiles, the market would fluctuate and Science Fiction films would get a lot of fuel.

At least one positive aspect of finding an extraterrestrial intelligence would be: we would know that we are not alone. All difficulties can be overcome. Space life, reveal yourself now!

