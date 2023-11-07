Column | Is taxation in Finland too strict?

Contrary to election promises, the budget deficit remains large. Selective tightening of taxation is appropriate in this light.

Is it Is Finland a tax hell, where excessive taxation is strangling the economy? The management of the business world in particular demands tax reductions. Is the fifth highest tax rate in the OECD region a big problem for the Finnish economy?

What is tax? It is mandatory, payable to the public sector and, above all, free of charge at the individual level.

This raises questions about Finland’s occupational pension system, whose payments are a large part of the calculated tax rate. However, these payments are mostly not gratuitous: very many Finns can reasonably expect to receive a pension in due course, the value of which corresponds to the payments they made, plus the system’s income. In this case, the payment can be kept partly as an insurance premium or as a special form of forced saving instead of just a tax.

In many countries such as Denmark and Sweden have large collective sector-specific or union-specific supplementary pension arrangements. They are very similar to our occupational pension system, but in them the payments are not counted as taxes.

More often than elsewhere, social income transfers are taxable here. Less often than elsewhere, tax deductions are used as a means of social policy. For this reason, international comparisons exaggerate Finland’s tax rate.

An important question is what the taxes are used for. In Finland, they are used to finance, for example, daycare centers, schools and universities. These expenditures are useful in terms of growth policy. At the same time, they lighten the payment burden caused by children in families.

Many who have lived abroad have stated that, in practice, mandatory family expenses are often incomparably higher elsewhere than here. Other targets of tax financing are the growing health care and elderly care expenses. We mostly get good value for taxes.

Government present major cuts in public spending. At the same time, the Ministry of Finance estimates that the tax rate will decrease by three percentage points from 2022 to 2027 for various reasons, which would reduce the tax collection by approximately nine billion euros. Therefore, contrary to election promises, the budget deficit remains large.

In this light, the selective tightening of taxation, which reduces the reduction of the tax rate, is appropriate. It would enable a package of pain burdening everyone – including high income earners – and it would be a socially fairer solution than dumping the entire burden of adjustment on the shoulders of the needy.

“ Questionable tax subsidies abound.

Tightening income taxation is not a solution: it strengthens the incentive trap for low-income earners, and the marginal tax rates for high-income earners are already quite high. However, there are other destinations. The tax advantages of unlisted companies are often mentioned. As you know, no independent economist has ever advocated this peculiarity of our tax system, which is a sacred cow due to strong lobbying. There are also other questionable tax subsidies. There is room for extortion in indirect taxation as well.

Taxation easing is justified by strengthening financial incentives and economic growth. However, in the light of international comparisons and studies, the effect of tax cuts on economic growth is limited. Despite the high income taxes, self-education is profitable in Finland thanks to the wage premium for education and free tuition and study support. The corporate tax rate is internationally competitive. There is room for improvement in different forms of taxation, but strict taxation is not the central problem of the Finnish economy.

Finland’s tax rate is not unreasonably high, and according to the current outlook, it is decreasing significantly. Considering the circumstances, taxation should be selectively tightened in the next few years. This line is also supported by our Lutheran morality, which emphasizes joint responsibility. High taxes are the price of civilization.

The author is a long-term economic influencer.