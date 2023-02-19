Column | Is it time to get rid of Berner’s shadow?

We must demand from our candidates a vision of how our common homeland should be developed. Being afraid of change is rarely the right option.

Pasila station, Friday night. The white Toyota breaks away from the line of taxis packed into the square. I make sure the registration number matches and wave my hand to the driver. The ride I booked a while ago has arrived.

This is how it goes. After the change in the taxi law in July 2018, I have tried to avoid taxi poles from afar. Through experiments, I have found a taxi app that I like: the price is competitive, and the job seems to work anyway.

This time, the half-hour journey home will be with a trained driver from Bangladesh who has lived in Finland for years, with a rupatelle. I’m civilized again for one life story.

Of course, there have been other experiences over the years. I still consider myself to have benefited from the great change in taxi traffic. At least I have the freedom to choose my ride.

I think I’m begging for a nosebleed.

Sipilan The Transport Services Act passed by the Government’s Transport Minister Anne Berner (Centre) is the most talked about reform in recent years. It freed up the previously strictly regulated taxi traffic to operate under market conditions. The idea was to increase the supply and offer customers freedom of choice in terms of price and quality. Nice goals, then.

The end result was in many ways a disaster, which has since been tried to be patched up with supervision and a series of legislative amendments to taxi regulation. However, the laws of the jungle came into taxi traffic when the poles were filled with vehicles of all kinds and drivers who did not know the language or the city.

Finns’ trust in taxis collapsed. The prices of so-called wild taxis in particular produced surprises, taxi poles were mugged and tax evasion became more common.

The removal of regulation resulted in a shortage of taxis in rural areas, when there was no longer an obligation to be on call. Those relying on Kela’s rides waited in vain for the arranged car to arrive.

In people’s mouths, the name of the transport minister started to sound more like a curse word than a proper name. Oh you bastard, what did you do!

For the parliamentary elections is almost two months. Helsingin Sanomat opened its own their election machine during this week. It is again in active use as voters try to find a candidate who matches their own values ​​and views.

On many issues, such as security policy, the central parties are now very united. There are also clear differences, both in economic policy and in relation to climate and environmental issues. The dividing lines became apparent, for example, in the climate and nature exam organized by HS on Wednesday, where the candidates were the chairmen of the parliamentary parties.

One of them will be the next prime minister of Finland, and after the elections he will be a lot of a watchdog with the governments that will be formed. There is a war in Europe, Finland is sinking into recession, and the climate crisis and the loss of nature require quick action.

So why remember the infamous taxi law? Aren’t we on far more important questions now?

I hope so fervently, that the decision-makers have the wisdom to do a better job than their predecessors for the development of society. Anticipation of the effects of the taxi reform went wild, and it is obvious that the preparation of the reform was marked by unbridled market faith.

I still dare to believe in change. For the whole of Finland and Finns, it would be disastrous to be discouraged by the challenges of the future that are already obvious in advance. It’s time for Finland to move on from Berner’s shadow. Reforms can also be successful.

The backboard of the dart board could be changed to a picture of a war criminal we know well, killing innocent civilians and even his own young men.

In the elections we must demand from our candidates a vision of how our common homeland should be developed. Settling in and being afraid of change is rarely the right option; doing nothing is also a choice

In many areas of life, the initiative has already passed from politicians to private companies, which push us to increase productivity as well as more sustainable solutions in terms of the climate. In this development, political decision-makers cannot remain bystanders, but must create the framework for change and at the same time themselves realize the opportunities that, for example, the introduction of new technology offers to Finland.

It could be that Anne Berner released the cap from the bottle too soon and suddenly. The job went well. The direction may still have been right, and the pressure to lighten the regulation of passenger traffic would have been met in any case.

The good ones candidates, dare to think big and be brave. There may be setbacks, but you have to look forward.

A Toyota is cornering my yard. Thank you for the ride, and I’ll give you a full five stars on my phone.

