Column | Investors forget the opportunity cost, and that's why you too have loser stocks in your portfolio.

An investor destroys the potential return of his portfolio by holding on to loser stocks, writes HS Vision's new columnist Esa Juntunen.
Mistakes are an essential part of an investor's life. However, most investors take their investment mistakes a little too seriously.
Many forget the importance of opportunity cost in investing. Opportunity cost describes the potential benefits that are not received as a result of a choice. In investing, these benefits are returns from investments.
