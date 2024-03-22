Sometimes I worry about a friend. You meet on a terrace, the sun is getting closer than it has been in recent months, the legs are turned up one more time and suddenly you see: there are very skinny ankles peeking out from under those pants. “They look like little children's legs,” you think involuntarily and continue the conversation, only to wake up in the middle of the night sweating and realize that you haven't seen the friend laugh even once, even though he normally, well, sometimes goes roaring or even neighing uncontrollably, but at least fun is always had. And then you suddenly remember the light gray shadow under his eyes, his chewed fingernails, the vacant look.

It gnaws. The night continues and the bags under the eyes become purple bags, the fingers rotting claws, the look maniacal. The friend is no longer your friend, but Doctor Caligari.

The day breaks. I'm starting to take stock of whether I have supporters, because besides the fact that the friend needs to be rescued immediately, I also want to show my determination to more people than Willem and our cat Tommie.

After that, whether I do that allies Whether I have found it or not, I will set something in motion. A coffee date, a dinner, come and stay with us, come and lie in that guest room, just let yourself go.

Only far too late do I discover, time and time again, that it is a naive idea to want to bear the burden of others in this way. I already did it as a child. They affectionately called me 'the sheepdog', because I always frantically checked whether everyone was present and okay.

A few years ago I organized another intervention, including a variety of sandwiches. It didn't really benefit anyone.

“You carry the burden of the world on your shoulders. Hör auf damit”, said my German teacher when I came to tell her that I was worried about a classmate who was starving.

That worrying stuff has its origins in my childhood. Then it was a survival strategy. I was the monitor of my parents' minds. If they were sad or angry, and they often were, it was either my fault or up to me to do something about it.

That principle has been transformed into fear of instability, of everything that deviates from the idea: people in the light, shining, life is wonderful. It is wanting to be necessary, claiming the right to exist, controlling friendships, thinking that you are worthy of love when you take care of others.

Willem adheres to the ideal of the gentleman who will always drive for you, good-naturedly calls people in need 'buddy', opens a bottle of wine and listens, guides girls in on the street when they are being attacked, but he does not run towards you screaming with a fire extinguisher blanket. And people, I think, quite like that.

writes a column every week. She is the author of books, essays and plays.