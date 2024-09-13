Column | Interest rates are falling – It’s only a matter of time before an investor sees a world where there are no options

Interest rates are going down. Are we soon again in a situation where stocks are the only option for investors, asks HS Vision columnist Esa Juntunen.

Often it is said that the stock market anticipates macroeconomic developments 6-12 months in advance.

If unemployment rises and economic growth slows down, the purchasing and investment power of consumers and companies will weaken. This is reflected negatively in the business of all companies, and often the share prices also fall in advance. If things are tough in the economy, companies and the stock market have bad days.