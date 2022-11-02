Column | Innocence is a masterpiece, before which you should beware of plot revelations

Sofi Oksanen and Kaija Saariaho’s thriller-like opera Innocence is also exceptionally multi-leveled in its plot.

Should watch out for plot revelations even in opera?

The old principle of detective and film reviews is that at least the final solution is not revealed in advance, if surprise is considered essential to the experience.

For example Quentin Tarantino asked for it separately with an open letter Once Upon A Time in Hollywood – regarding his film.

According to some movie fans, this should also be extended to decades-old classics. A familiar film critic recently received a lot of feedback when he went to mention it Star Wars -the revelation related to the father of one of the main characters of the film series, namely Luke Skywalker. It was a major plot twist The Empire Strikes Backwhich premiered 42 years ago.

But the feedback giver hadn’t seen that movie yet. And the critic was impressed.

Opera level, the question of eternity became relevant when Sofi Oksanen and Kaija Saariaho a masterpiece Innocence is now running at the National Opera and seems to also gather a lot of audiences who rarely go to the opera.

More than a year ago, during the first performance of the opera at the Aix-en-Provence festival, plot revelations were so carefully guarded that I did not get to see the libretto and score until the beginning before the dress rehearsal.

After the dress rehearsal, I was actually grateful for this. I had been surprised by the gradually accumulating plot revelations, just as the audience was surprised. And after the dress rehearsal before the first performance, of course I got the performance material to examine in its entirety.

After the premiere of the Innocence opera at the Aix-en-Provence festival in July 2021: on the right, conductor Susanna Mälkki, breakthrough soloist Vilma Jää and composer Kaija Saariaho.

At the National Opera plot revelations are not warned. Even the last secret of the last scene is already told in the plot synopsis of the manual.

In general, opera reviews do not always warn against plot revelations, at least in the same way as detective reviews.

Should we be more careful here?

I don’t necessarily talk Mozart’s of Don Giovanni or Giacomo Puccini Tuscany from standard operas like that, the main features of the plot of which are familiar to many.

At least once I got a perhaps joking reprimand when I mentioned something to a couple I knew during the break Tuscany of the known final solution.

“Now you said it!”

Whoops!

In masterpieces there’s enough to chew on, even if you know the main events in advance. That’s why we listen to them from century to century.

It is often good to know the main events if you want to admire or be indignant at how modern directors change the plot of opera classics.

But Innocence is running in Finland for the first time and it is an opera with an exceptional plot. I would say that the surprises of the plot bring at least a good additional spice the first time.

Be so be careful. If you are going to the National Opera Innocence– show – as I write this for a couple of shows there seem to be a few tickets – and you don’t know all the levels of the plot yet, don’t read the manual’s plot synopsis on pages 4-7 of the manual beforehand.

And even in retrospect, it’s worth remembering that the plot description of the manual cannot be the only possible interpretation in such an ambiguous thriller.

Innocence is also a total work of art in which the master of wheel stage control Simon Stone somewhat challenges the aspirations of the libretto and thereby creates new tensions.

About the translator-dramaturge in the manual program Aleksi Barrière the text (pages 12–15) gives much more to think about.

And even the text should only be read after seeing the show.