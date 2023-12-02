Column | Information pollution is a threat to democracy

Images created by artificial intelligence are being distributed online. In the propaganda videos, Volodymyr Zelensky is made a Nazi and Hamas a helper of the Israelis. The lies get through because the public doesn’t have time to stop and think about what is information and what is information pollution.

Ithe information environment is constantly changing. New applications come into use quickly without waiting for people to adapt. The flood of information erodes our ability to concentrate.

Our bodies are growing attached to smart applications. With 5g networks and, in the future, 6g networks, we give up cell phones, and information moves wirelessly closer and closer to the skin, even to our senses. The load on our mind increases and we are constantly busy in two simultaneous worlds: virtual and real.

The responsibility for correct information lies not only with reliable and reputable media, but also with the consumers themselves. The attentiveness required by the facts is a different kind of mind than emotional entertainment, being horrified by things or getting excited about them. Checking the facts requires concentration, which is not available. The state also has a national security interest in protecting freedom of speech from growing disinformation.

Consumers are getting new tools for fact-checking as data, algorithms and artificial intelligence applications spread. They will be used in the same way as we once used spam filters or firewalls. Algorithms can be fooled by breaking the spelling with numbers, special characters, symbols and memes.

Ukrainian and the wars in the Middle East have especially accelerated the spread of video and image material. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Russian videos compared to the Nazis and European dyers in the grip of an energy shortage. Hamas on video the friendly relations between the Israeli hostages and hooded hijackers are shown. Such propaganda videos are produced very professionally, and viewers are often appealed to with humor. They are aimed at desired groups of viewers, so the general public may not even have an idea of ​​how people’s opinions are influenced.

This week pictures of Finns feeding refugees on the eastern border have been spread in the media. Too often we grab the first news or rumor, and there is no time to check its veracity. Cognitive biases are part of being human. When speed is required, quality loses its meaning.

Reliable media must invest more and more in screening contaminated information. Traditional journalistic human work needs digital tools and experts to help. Trust is the starting point of a democratic society. The media must also be – and can – be trusted, but the consumer must also focus on the news themselves. A little doubt and focus are in order.

Readers whoever tells it first gets it, true or not. A key and cost-effective way to create an information effect is to take advantage of people’s haste. For example, the Kremlin’s information strategy is increasingly based on disregard for the truth: consumers are made uncertain by information pollution. Information pollution also challenges reputable and reliable sources, because their financial success also depends on speed.

Those consumers who are particularly vulnerable to information pollution are those whose lack of language skills, weak knowledge