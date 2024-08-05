Column | Individuals or corporate subsidies cannot combat climate change

Column|The solutions to climate change can be found in politics, creativity and bringing smart people together – the market economy.

No it doesn’t matter what Finland does.

The problem is in China and India, not in Finland or the Nordic countries.

The Finnish chimney is eco-made.

The first of the sentences is wrong, the second is partially wrong and partially correct, and the third is correct.

Of course, each country’s actions matter. Besides, China and India’s high emissions are because they produce what we consume. Consumption emissions should be monitored instead of production emissions.

Finnish production is eco-friendly because we have excellent know-how – although it is often difficult to utilize it due to the rather high price of the work.

Discourse about who has the greatest responsibility in combating climate change is absurd. People believe each other that there is no reason to have children because there is no future on Earth. Others fear flying and calculate the resulting emissions.

A third are so worried about climate change that they sit for days on Mannerheimintie, disrupting the city’s goings-on. Their actions are even admirable, albeit illegal and reprehensible.

Fortunately, there are also better solutions. However, they are not found in the actions of individuals, activism or intimidation. They can be found in the right kind of politics, creativity and bringing smart people together – the market economy.

The market economy is the only solution if we don’t want to condemn people to poverty. The global economic system should be based more and more strongly on the ethos of the market economy.

One one of the key problems affecting climate change is the so-called common land problem: when, for example, a natural resource or some other limited resource is jointly owned by everyone, it is consumed excessively and unsustainably.

A classic example of a common land problem is the atmosphere. No one owns it, it is shared by all. And we all know what causes climate change: people consume too much, which creates emissions, which consumes the atmosphere.

Every rational person wants to take as much benefit as possible from the common pot. It is perfectly natural, even acceptable. However, from the point of view of the Earth, it is not sustainable over time.

“ Solutions require patience from politicians.

So how can the market economy solve climate change? The answer is quite simple. When the market is allowed to price emissions with the expanding emissions trading, the polluter pays for the harm he caused. When the polluter pays, prices rise and technology develops.

I am very hopeful about combating climate change. However, it requires patience from politicians.

They should not decide by themselves which technologies will solve climate change in the form of innovation subsidies, tax subsidies and other business subsidies. When the market is allowed to make that decision, the survival of the earth is inevitable.

Markets work if they are allowed to work. They allocate limited resources efficiently to where they can be used the most.

As a young person, I want climate change to be taken seriously. Right after, I insisted that the solutions to climate change are based on an economic system that maximizes well-being and minimizes wasteful use of resources.

The only sustainable way to combat climate change is the expansion of the market economy and a global economic system that is increasingly based on market principles. Politicians are primarily responsible for what kind of operating environment is created for the market.

Decisions, please!

