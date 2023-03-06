What I don’t understand: for the non-voters. Almost half of the Netherlands ignores the right to vote for the Provincial Council. Not only will their voice be lost, but much more: in fact, those people are committing suicide. They kill the citizen within themselves. They declare themselves incompetent. “Don’t count me.”

And then again unfocused swearing at that ‘mess in The Hague’.

There are more appealing elections imaginable than those for the Provincial Council, the results of which in turn determine the composition of the Senate. But hey, who promised democracy would be easy?

In Belgium they know not only the right to vote, but also the obligation to vote. I don’t find the latter a promising prospect: if people refuse to vote, you shouldn’t force them. The non-voters have already written themselves off.

Binding referenda, wolves, nitrogen targets, Natura2000 areas, seaports, citizens’ councils: just some of the issues that will play a role in the upcoming elections. Do I know much about that? Relatively little. Am I trying to make up for my lack of knowledge? Mwah, I fill in some dialing compasses and voting aids. Google some more. But I am by no means an expert. And yet I can vote. That is the miracle of free elections. Anyone over the age of eighteen can participate. Poor, rich, average. Power belongs to the amateurs, who can then count on professionals to take care of the execution.

Yet there have always been voices that said that simply voting for everyone was not appropriate. In the 1960s, the late constitutional law scholar SW Couwenberg advocated a mandatory ‘voting course’, as the equivalent of the theoretical driving test, before you were allowed to use the voting road. That idea is still occasionally repeated, with reference to the ignorance of, for example, the pro-Brexit voters, who would have lacked a higher understanding, or the PVV voters, who would recklessly risk their own interests. to make. bad arguments; the uninformed vote also counts just as heavily as that of the expert. And rightly so.

This is the story of Annie Lee Cooper, a black woman living in Alabama, America. She wants to register as a voter in 1965, but the Jim Crow laws make it impossible for her. Cooper appears in the film Selma (2014) played by Oprah Winfrey; she must first pass an exam to become eligible to vote. The first question: “Name all the presidents of the United States.” She knows that. Still not good enough. The next question: “Name all the wives of the presidents of the United States.”

Ah, failed.

All those non-voters should think about Annie Lee Cooper for a second and then be ashamed of themselves.

Stephen Sanders writes a column here every Monday.