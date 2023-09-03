Column | In your bubble, no one tests your values

It is increasingly difficult for us to understand why other people’s lives are the way they are.

An apartment building Mikko. My smoking buddy at the end of the 1980s in the Jääkäririkaati in Sodankylä said that he had read a book with this name – his only one. Since then, I concluded that it must be Gunilla Bergström’s popular Mikko Mallikas book series.

The recognition stuck in my mind, because I remember for the first time thinking about how one age group can accommodate a wide variety of people with different skills and interests. The paths of those who started from the same line during elementary school diverged in very different directions at the threshold of adulthood.

In the house inspection, we were still on the same line. The reader of one book was the top of our group in many places.

My Indian time the episode came back to my mind last week, when I digested the laundry from MP Noora Fagerström’s (kok) statements. In an interview with Iltalehti, the entrepreneur-MP expressed his relatively straightforward theses about society’s income distribution and the rules of the labor market. Many people read the statements as saying that everyone is the maker of their own luck and that their bad luck is their own cause.

It was hardly a matter of deliberate provocation, but rather of an unintentional gauntlet to the political opposition. The outspoken views of the fresh member of parliament were directly framed by the government’s cutting intentions and the values ​​behind them.

Fagerström has a right to his thoughts, and there is no doubt that his world view seems black and white to say the least. However, I dare to doubt how far-reaching conclusions should be drawn about the values ​​and goals of the government or coalition based on this output.

From Espoo In many ways, Fagerström is the image of his time, the model of success, who easily ends up being a media pet as well. In the stories about him, they only talk about nice things, they don’t ask about unpleasant things or dig skeletons out of closets. As a politician, Fagerström lost this immunity. His statements are now read in a completely different frame of reference. As an entrepreneur, he built his own dream, now it’s also about what this country is like for the rest of us.

Fagerström has come a long way from difficult starting points, from an alcoholic family in eastern Helsinki. Is success still just sheer willpower, and are his peers who got lost in the wrong company in Myllypuro pure losers?

It’s not worth saying everything you think out loud – at least, if you have an audience of millions as readers.

Finland is now a completely different country than in my own army days, and in many respects the development has gone in the right direction. The equality of opportunities has unfortunately progressed to more and more differentiated life experiences. Many people live their lives without properly meeting their peers, whose everyday life is completely different in terms of starting point and spending. It is increasingly difficult for us to understand why other people’s lives are the way they are. We go to school, socialize and work with people like us.

In these bubbles, views reinforce each other, and no one tests our thoughts and values. A delusion arises that we can generalize our own experiences into valid metrics to describe the entire Finnish society. We are surprised when our thinking comes as a shock to others.

On the other hand, aren’t such exits extremely necessary? Can’t such a clash of worldviews lead to a discussion that helps us better understand each other’s starting points?

And yes, in Noora Fagerström’s defense, it must be stated that the welfare society built over decades has also enabled the mild phenomena she criticizes, for which the government certainly needs to seek bold solutions. Everything that was built in its time can no longer be afforded. However, it would be valuable for the decision-maker to recognize that the problem may be a sprawling, bordering on impossible and inefficient system, not a lazy individual abusing society’s benefits.

In any case, an individual citizen should not be blamed for what the politicians themselves have created.

