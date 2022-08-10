Column | In the next few weeks, it will be time for NATO-Finland’s first policy talks

This autumn gives a taste of whether a political struggle will arise between NATO and Finland about how, with whom and in which operations Finland should work in NATO.

Politics the central questions of autumn are crossing the dark Bermuda triangle of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Europe and the energy and inflation crisis that followed the war, from which it is difficult to find a way out. The outlook for the future is hazy, and political tensions are increased by elections. Next spring, the parliamentary elections will be held in a tense atmosphere after a difficult winter.

Domestic policy and foreign and security policy are closely intertwined, and Finland can only have a limited influence on how cold the political winter will be. Only half a year ago, the Finnish leadership and the Finns quickly came to the conclusion that in the transition period, they would be protected from the worries of security policy by joining NATO.

Finland stayed on summer vacation as an observer member of NATO. The NATO summit in Madrid got off to an intense start at the end of June, when Finland, Sweden and Turkey hammered out an ambiguous agreement. Turkey agreed to the first stages of Finland and Sweden’s NATO process. Turkey is playing hard to keep its position at the center of great power politics, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may make even more nasty demands.

In the coming weeks it’s time for the first NATO-Finland line talks. Finland’s role in NATO is not only a matter for soldiers and civil servants, but a decision by politicians to outline what Finland wants from NATO and what Finland offers to NATO.

The change from before is big. Finland is used to taking care of its defense nationally, but now the allies have their say on what should be done so that Finland becomes part of NATO’s common defense.

The prime ministers and party leaders, including Sanna Marini (sd), have given President Sauli Niinistö the exclusive right to formulate the line of Finland’s foreign and security policy. A few days ago, Niinistö said that the concern about the expansion of the war in Ukraine is growing. Niinistö’s analysis will be heard at ambassadorial days and in the opening speech of the parliamentary session.

Marin, who is more direct than Niinistö, has brought hardness to the comments on Russia. It was also heard when the Prime Minister said that Russian tourists are not needed in EU countries.

There are also new forums available for discussion. At the end of September, Niinistö’s initiative for the spirit of Helsinki will have one manifestation at the Helsinki Security Forum. US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin is also attracted there.

“ Operating in Africa is more difficult.

The NATO groundwork was done well with the Americans. The Finnish leadership, the presidential office and the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, such as the ambassador Mikko Hautala, received Finland’s messages.

Last week, the US senators who visited Finland en masse approved Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership by a vote of 95-1. President Joe Biden put his wooden stamp on the ratification paper on Tuesday. As a gift tomorrow, the United States sent the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge to Finland to show that there is no need to show force in NATO to Russia.

The NATO discussion is also influenced by Sweden, where elections are held in a month. Although Sweden found a consensus on NATO after Finland, the relationship of the democrats and bourgeois parties to military alliances and nuclear weapons is very different.

Finland joins NATO at the right time. Autumn will show whether a political struggle will arise in Finland about how, with whom and in which operations Finland should work in NATO. Participating in Baltic air surveillance is a politically easy decision, but operating in Africa is more difficult. Finland and the Baltic countries have different perceptions of the future relationship between NATO and Russia. The position on the common defense of the European Union also lives on. Turkey can bring difficult demands to Finland.

Finland’s foreign policy doctrine is being revolutionized every day. After the elections, the change will be accelerated by the new generation of politicians, when many security policy stalwarts will move from the parliament to the audience.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.