Column | In the most bombed country in the world, cluster bombs still kill 50 years after they were dropped

7.7. 15:34 | Updated 18:29

Vientiane, Laos

Nausea ripples in the heart area and throat. My legs are tingling.

I stare at incomprehensible figures on the wall of a Laotian museum.

From 1964 to 1973, the United States made 580,000 bombing raids on Laos. On average, machine-made explosives were dropped there every eight minutes.

That is, every eight minutes for almost a decade!

Laos is the most bombed country in the world relative to its population.

With the bombings, the CIA cut off the supply lines of the Vietnam war communists from the Lao side. It happened secretly for a long time. Of course, above all, civilians suffer from such bombings.

The United States used B-52 bombers to bomb Laos during the Vietnam War.

The museum a nice looking hemeli hangs from the ceiling. It has small round balls, like toys. They are little bombs.

Most of the 2 million tons of explosives that fell on Laos were cluster bombs. They spread daughter bombs, those balls, over a wide area. Laotians call pallos small bombs.

Grape bombs came into the discussion this week when a US newspaper The Washington Post told that the President Joe Biden would have approved the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Cluster munitions are banned in over a hundred countries. The reason is their recklessness. Ammunition is effective in combat, but can be dangerous to civilians even decades after the war.

Laos is a sad example of this. Of the 250 million small bombs dropped, even a third did not explode when they fell. They were left waiting for their finder, for years and decades.

Eventually the farmer’s hoe or pitchfork hits them. Or the hand of a curious child.

50 years after the last bombs were dropped, Laotians are still dying and maiming because of them. Since the end of the war, up to 20,000 Laotians have died from various explosives found in the bush.

The then US President Barack Obama visited the Cope Museum in Laos in 2016.

In the museum dozens of yellowed and battered legs dangle. They are prostheses that have already completed their service.

Cope, the organization that runs the museum, provides prostheses, wheelchairs and education to those who have lost their arms and legs. It helps more than a thousand disabled people every year. A third are victims of explosives.

As a Finn born into a farming family, I wonder what would have happened to me if I had been born in Laos. Would I have found explosives as a child? Would I have lost my life? Maybe just my leg?

The explosion must hurt terribly. I remember a colleague Katriina Pajarin badly wounded on the front of the story he wrote of a soldier’s surgery.

Feel sick.

In the poor in the country, all kinds of things are made from the remnants of explosives and cobblers. The museum presents dinnerware, lamps and cow bells made from grenades and bomb shells.

In tourist markets in Laos, I have seen spoons and peace signs forged from shell casings. I almost bought one. After all, it’s a pleasant thought: turning weapons into jewelry.

Fortunately, the purchase was saved. At the museum, I learned that metal collectors work for a living. Many of the bombs found by the metal collector are still active. Tourists should not support such a risky industry with their purchases.

A country contaminated by explosives makes it difficult to rise from poverty. In Laos, there are huge areas that cannot be cultivated and where one does not dare to build.

Professional teams have been clearing land for over 25 years. The United States is also financing the clearing. However, there is so little money that it might not be ready until a hundred years from now.

A house built from bomb debris in Ban Napia Village, Xieng Khouang Province, Laos.

I am visited many museums of war and oppression in different parts of the world.

I have swallowed the massacres of Jews in the Jerusalem Holocaust Museum and the Rwandan genocide in the Kigali Museum. I have visited Nelson Mandela in a former cell in Cape Town. I have been on a guided tour on the outskirts of St. Petersburg in the forest where the victims of Stalin’s persecution were killed.

I knew about all those atrocities before, but it was only during my visits that I even somehow understood the invisibility of the violence and the horror of the victims.

The worst was in Cambodia in the former Khmer Rouge torture prison and death camp, where those who survived the torture center were beaten to death.

In them, the evil hidden in man was visible to the eyes with such fury that it was difficult to stay on one’s feet as a visitor.

In museums of atrocities, we naturally ask what we can do to prevent this from ever happening.

I do not know. You have to at least make sure that as many people as possible know how history has happened in the past. That where the road leads if evil takes over.

Now, in a continent at war, evil is felt on the skin. Harass.

Cope organization the museum in Laos is kinder to the visitor. It gives an opportunity to help.

That’s what I do. With the money I give, at least one person will get a prosthetic leg. Or maybe my money goes to a traveling puppet show that instructs children to stay away from little bombs.

I also buy a fabric bag from the museum shop, in which the Hello Kitty cat has a prosthetic leg, crutches and a black patch over the eye. It says on the bag Hello Cluster Bomb or Hi Grape Bomb.

When I carry it, I often think of the children and farmers in Laos.

Correction 9.7. 6:29 p.m.: 2 million tons of explosives were dropped on Laos, not 2 million kilograms.