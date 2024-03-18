White phosphorus ignites when in contact with air. It can reach a heat of up to 815°C. If you come into contact with it, it burns through your epidermis. Because phosphorus also binds well to fat, it then spreads through the subcutaneous fat. At high doses it burns through your muscles and even bone. Deep wounds that are difficult to heal.

Samson Tsoy and Pavel Kolesnikov enter, smiling broadly. The pianists play a quatre mains recital in the Jurriaanse Zaal of the Doelen. First Le Sacre du Printemps by Stravinsky. I had forgotten how well that piece translates to the piano! The fast flute passages are extremely pianistic, the bass of the Steinway growls and resonates, and then there is the inherently percussive touch of the piano that adds yet another dimension to the rabid Sacre adds.

When rinsing, white phosphorus can come into contact with air again and ignite. The fact that it easily binds to fat also means that it is quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, where it causes serious organ damage. It is often fatal.

The pianists are phenomenal. They play sharp and thundering. Crystal clear where necessary. And all with a convincing joie de vivre. The small hall, the small company, is one breath. The music is larger than life.

If you're lucky, the bullet will hit your brain stem. A pain-free death, because you immediately lose consciousness. Head shots that miss the brain stem but cause enough brain damage can also lead to immediate loss of consciousness. The ball must then achieve sufficient cavitation, which is the formation of cavities around the trajectory of the ball, formed by the energy of its rotational moment.

After the break the duo plays Schuberts Fantasy in f. They've changed costumes, both sets are a bit jaunty. My girlfriend is cold. I give her my coat. She wraps it around her, and then rests her temple on my shoulder. I rest my cheekbone just in front of the top of her head.

We can derive the determinants of cavitation from the simple formula: E = 0.5mv2. The greater the mass and the faster the bullet, the greater the cavitation.

The very first concert I took my girlfriend to was also Le Sacre for quatre mains, but played by the legendary pianists Marc-André Hamelin and Leif-Ove Andsnes. On two wings instead of one. Afterwards, Hamelin had signed an old wallet, which I have now lost. I squeeze my girlfriend's shoulder. The love was young, sometimes it still is.

Marasmus is a chronic form of malnutrition. It mainly affects children up to the first year of life. They look like mini skeletons, with sunken eyes, stunted growth and bulging ribs. Their hair and nails are thin and brittle. They develop heart and kidney failure and their intestines shrivel. A poor prognosis.

Applause afterwards. They play another one encoreI recognized it immediately: Ravels La Jardin Feeriquethe magical garden, the final piece of the album Ma Mère l'Oye, My mother the Goose. The piece starts as a subdued chorale, wanting to expand into the high register, but Ravel modulates to a sweet melody.

Marasmus is distinguished from Kwashiorkor, or hunger edema due to protein deficiency. The children are slightly older and have a swollen stomach and feet. You know, those War Child bellies on TV that your skeptical neighbor confused with his own prosperity belly.

During the reprise the music swells again, forte, fortissimoconsecutively glissandi, a grand climax and then the final chord. I'm going to be the first, I can't believe my luck: bravo, maestros, bravo! Beautiful! Beautiful!

Thirty thousand dead. Thirteen thousand children died. Infrastructure in ruins, no worries. A desolate country, a completely displaced and repressed people. Hunger, pain, wounds, cold, diarrhea.

And I imagine myself in the magical garden of my mother goose.

Dino Gacevic is a doctor in a Rotterdam hospital. He temporarily replaces Karin Amatmoekrim.