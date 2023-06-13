Column | In the end, Zlatan also suited Jimmie Åkesson

Zlatan Ibrahimović became Sweden’s greatest footballer, even though not everyone accepted his Swedishness.

Zlatan Ibrahimović had scored another wonderful goal.

Sweden was losing against Italy in the European football championships in 2004. In the final moments of the match, Zlatan jumped into the air and hit Sweden’s level with a heel kick that has gone down in Swedish sports history.

Politicians have also been asked for comments about the goal. In 2007, the chairman of the Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Åkesson, commented on the goal like this: “He played for Sweden anyway. Whether he’s a mercenary or not, I don’t know.”

Åkesson has often been asked if he considers Zlatan to be Swedish. Åkesson did not want to define it, but in that comment he referred to the possibility that Zlatan was a mercenary. That is, an athlete who would not represent Sweden because it is his home country, but because he has received a reward for it.

Zlatan ended his career as a football player a week ago, after which his goals, Zlatanisms and feats have been widely presented in the Swedish media.

The career of Zlatan, who ventured out into the world from an immigrant neighborhood, is a Cinderella story of a new kind of Swedishness. Zlatan is the most significant football player in Swedish history and an important role model for Swedish immigrant youth, but a more difficult piece for the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats.

Mattias Karlsson, considered the main ideologist of the party, once analyzed that Zlatan’s body language is not Swedish. Åkesson, on the other hand, has not been able to say whether Zlatan is Swedish or not. Many of the party’s supporters know how to say that it is not.

In November 2012 Zlatan scored another amazing goal. Or actually four goals, when Sweden beat England 4-2 in a match that was the first game played in Sweden’s new national arena.

The last goal of the match came with Zlatan’s scissor kick from 30 meters.

Zlatan is known for his comments in which he makes himself the best or compares himself to God. But what did he say after that game?

“I just want to put Sweden on the world map and do my best so that Sweden can be seen in the world as well as possible. Now I feel good.”

“ Zlatan scored many amazing goals.

What did Jimmie Åkesson say after that match?

“Zlatan could be seen as an excellent example of successful assimilation.”

After the match, Zlatan was also asked about his opinion on the Swedish Democrats.

“I don’t know what they’re up to, and I don’t care.”

The author is HS’s Stockholm correspondent.