Column | In the church, everyone must fit on the same altar, writes the bishop of the Turku archdiocese

The priestly ordinations of Finnish men conducted by the Inker Church in Russia have attracted attention. No one is being driven out of the church and everyone’s convictions should be respected, but the church’s official missionary organization cannot harm the church in this way.

Ladies were accepted as priests in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland almost 40 years ago. Finns have a very positive attitude towards women’s priesthood. The majority of church employees and trustees take it for granted. In the most recent survey in 2015, five percent of church members and workers opposed women’s priesthood.

Still, in the Finland of the 2020s, women’s priesthood is still a topic of discussion. Tensions rose to the surface, when Mari Parkkinen’s episcopal consecration mass was celebrated in Mikkeli. At the same time, 300 kilometers away in St. Petersburg, five men working for Finnish church organizations were ordained as priests of the Inker Evangelical Lutheran Church.

It wasn’t the first time. Inkeri church has ordained about 60 Finnish men as priests, most of them in recent years. However, the commotion arose only now in a situation where people are instructed to avoid traveling to Russia. Attention was also drawn to the fact that ordained priests do not work in Russia, but mainly in Finland, some in the official mission organizations of the Church of Finland.

Church does most of its international work through nine organizations. The work is guided by the charter, which obliges the organizations to follow the operating principles of the church in their operations. The official mission organization status secures the financial position of the organizations, even though the congregations independently decide on the distribution of money.

Inker’s church and the background organizations of ordained priests are united by “traditional family values”, a negative attitude towards women’s priesthood and sexual and gender minorities. In the consecration sermon, bishop emeritus Aarre Kuukauppi said that he was consecrating Finnish priests as a return service to revival movements: “We know and believe that even today Finland needs real workers, servants, so that the situation would not get worse, but better.”

With priestly ordinations In Russia, the church’s office solution is being circumvented. A woman on the altar of the home country is a greater threat than applying for ordination in a country at war. With this view, organizations must do some serious introspection. The activities of the organizations offend and drive people further away from the church. They have caused greater harm and confusion in the international Lutheran church community as well.

“ Women have been treated badly for a long time.

In Finland, the priests of the Church of Inker visit parishes as representatives of organizations. The parishioners do not necessarily know that it is a priest who does not have rights to work in Finland. Some of them work as parish councilors. Overcoming and mistreatment of women, which has also been seen in the filling of positions, has continued for a long time.

The Inker Church is also concerned about the negative effects of consecrations between churches. Riikka Porkola, an expert in the foreign affairs department of the Norwegian Church Board, says that it seems strange to ordain Finnish men who do not know Russia as church priests, and that Inker’s church does not need new Finnish-speaking priests (Homeland 23.10.).

Otherwise as the representatives of the organizations have claimed in public, no one is being kicked out of the church. Everyone’s convictions should be respected, but the church’s official missionary organization cannot harm the church in this way. The responsibility for the situation lies not only with the organizations, but also with the leadership of Inker and the Church of Finland. Last week bishops’ conference stated that the Finnish Lutheran Evangelical Association and Kansansähetys have violated the charter.

The church must be more than just a partner or a loose umbrella organization for its organizations. Connection means more. In the same church, everyone must fit on the same altar.

The author is the bishop of the Archdiocese of Turku.