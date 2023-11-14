Column | In the birth rate, Finland approaches South Korea

In Finland, decision-makers have stuck to a model that supports mothers staying at home for a long time after the birth of a child. The most sensible thing would be if mothers went to work instead of taking care leave and fathers took their own parental leave.

Sin uomi there is a rapid collapse in the birth rate, but to think positively, we are still far from the worst fertility rate in the world. The leader in birth statistics is South Korea, where women have an average of 0.81 children in their lifetime. Our corresponding figure is now 1.32.

Finland may still soon compete for the last places. According to experts, the bottom readings of the birth rate have not yet been seen. We are inexorably approaching the level of South Korea.

Natural renewal of the population would require the fertility rate to be more than two. Among Western countries, France is still at a good level, for example, with a figure of 1.8.

in South Korea society is competitive and commitment is proven by working long hours. Children fit into the equation even less often.

In our country, young adults often postpone reproduction because there is no suitable partner with whom to try for a child. This can be seen from Väestöliitto’s family barometer this year. And even if there is a relationship, it is often thought that it is not yet time for children: other things are more interesting, and one does not want to give up the adopted lifestyle.

According to the researchers, that “lifestyle” that one wants to stick to is driven at least by the demands of working life and the desire to advance in one’s career – just like in South Korea. A threat to the continuation of the lifestyle is the weakening of the economy with children – and the worry that one’s own coping skills are not enough or that the relationship will not last after children come into life.

For help population policy has been called for, for example financial incentives and a more even distribution of caregiving responsibilities between parents.

The family leave reform was already done. Its purpose is to encourage fathers to stay home more often instead of mothers and mothers to return to work sooner. However, the traditional model does not seem to be changing quickly. Mothers still use the majority of family leave.

In Kela’s example calculations, the family’s higher earners are reminded that taxation equalizes the difference in income. It’s often worth sharing baby leave just to save more money in the family’s account.

The financial situation is most affected by whether the family intends to use home care support. Most are: nearly 90 percent of mothers use it at least some of the time.

From the point of view of the family’s finances, it would make the most sense if mothers went to work instead of taking care leave and fathers took their own parental leave.

However, the decision-makers in Finland have wanted to stick to a model that supports mothers staying at home for a long time. It has not caused the birth rate to rise.

The author is HS’s domestic editor.